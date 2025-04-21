Alexis Dusabe To Advocate For Rubavu Former Street Children

Rwandan gospel artist Alexis Dusabe visited and shared with children at Incredible Kids Academy in Rubavu District as part of his celebrations to mark 25 years of serving God through gospel music.

The children at the academy are former street children who were rescued from the streets of Rubavu town and later reintegrated into school.

Dusabe is currently preparing to release a new album featuring 15 songs in Kinyarwanda, French, Swahili, and English- that is set to be launched on August 3, 2025.

The singer says that he will also be releasing a new single on the 25th of each month.

So far, two songs have been released—Amavuta y’igiciro and Ntumukundire, the latter was launched in March.

The upcoming April song dubbed ” Ndashima Yesu” is a collaboration with fellow gospel artist Aime Uwimana.

“I’ve spent 25 years singing gospel music. My first song was “Mfite Umukunzi”, and in 2004 I released my first album titled “Ibyiringiro”. I’ve performed in many concerts around the region. This new album is a celebration of all the work I’ve done over the years,” Dusabe told Kigali Today.

During his visit, Dusabe sang his songs together, danced, and had one on one conversations with the children.

“It was a beautiful experience. I encouraged them and reminded others that true religion is not just words, but visiting orphans, widows, and staying away from evil, ” he said.

Dusabe expressed his desire to be an advocate for the children in Rubavu, saying he plans to feature them in his upcoming concert series, especially during an upcoming event themed as “25 Years of Talent and Grace”.