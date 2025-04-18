British Entrepreneur Adam Bradford On Why Rwanda Is The Ideal Place To Invest

Having a business idea and the capital to invest are only part of the equation. Equally important are the conditions that determine whether an investor will commit their money—factors such as political stability, security, and a conducive business environment.

For British entrepreneur and social investor Adam Bradford, no country checks these boxes better than Rwanda.

Bradford, who first visited Rwanda in 2022 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), describes the experience as “love at first sight.”

Inspired by the country’s progress, promise, and youth-focused vision, the Queen’s Young Leaders Award winner decided to make Rwanda his home and launch a series of ventures aimed at empowering young people.

A Platform for Young Voices

His latest initiative, Green Horizons Ventures, aims to use the creative arts as a medium for social change.

In partnership with the global non-profit Creative Visions Foundation, and with funding from the Bezos Family Foundation, the project is being rolled out across Rwanda under the “Students Rebuild” programme.

The initiative is designed to help young people express themselves through film, poetry, music, fashion, and other creative platforms.

“Since November, we’ve been the Rwanda countrywide partner for Creative Visions Foundation,” Bradford told KT Press on 15 April 2025.

“This is their first presence in Africa, and we’re working together to empower Rwandan youth to address social issues through creativity.”

Every piece of art created by Rwandan students contributes to a global campaign aiming to raise $1 million for peace-focused NGOs—of which over $850,000 has already been raised.

Bradford’s company was selected as one of the recipients of a $1 million grant to implement the initiative across youth centres, schools, colleges, and communities.

Formal Partnerships and Lasting Impact

In March, Green Horizons Ventures signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Rwanda’s Ministry of Youth and Arts to deliver training, mentorship, funding, and expertise to young entrepreneurs in the creative industries under the YouthConnekt programme.

“What we’re doing is combining local knowledge with international funding networks to give young people a real shot,” said Bradford, adding that it “aligns directly with Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which places youth empowerment and job creation at the centre.”

Unlike many investors from the West, Bradford doesn’t see himself as bringing solutions from abroad. Rather, he seeks to collaborate within Rwanda’s framework and long-term vision.

“We’re not here to import solutions from other countries. Everything we do is about building homegrown solutions,” he affirmed.

From Carbon Trading to Creative Transformation

While Bradford had previously explored carbon trading in Rwanda—piloting a project in Rwamagana—his current focus is firmly on youth empowerment through the creative economy.

His experience working with global development institutions such as the Commonwealth Youth Programme, Business International, and Comic Relief provides him with both credibility and resources.

“We focus on young people who usually don’t get a shot. Our organisation is 100 per cent youth-led, and we aim to keep it that way,” he says.

Changing the Narrative

Bradford is also a vocal advocate for Rwanda on the global stage, consistently pushing back against negative Western narratives, particularly those that misrepresent Rwanda’s development and governance.

“I live in Rwanda. I’ve seen the transformation firsthand. More people who live here and know the reality should speak up. Rwanda is open for business, and the future is being built by its young people,” he said.

During public debates in the UK surrounding the controversial UK-Rwanda migration plan, Bradford appeared on British television to offer a balanced perspective and defend Rwanda’s reputation.

Rwanda as a Launchpad for the Future

In a recent interview on CNBC, Bradford described Rwanda as an ideal destination for innovation and youth-led development.

“If you look at the leadership—from the youthful composition of the cabinet to youth-focused policies—it’s clear that Rwanda leads from the top,” he said.

“By 2030, the majority of the world’s youth will be in Africa. That makes inclusive investment and policymaking not just important, but essential.”

Bradford advocates for involving young people in policy design, rather than simply designing policies for them.

“When leaders leave office, it’s the youth who will take over. They should be involved now not later.”

Unlocking Confidence and Capital

Bradford believes that the key to unlocking investment begins with self-belief.

“Before seeking external funding, young entrepreneurs must first invest in themselves—build confidence, cultivate their brand, and develop a strong personal mission,” he said.

He follows a philosophy of slow, sustainable growth over the pursuit of quick wins: “Don’t rush to secure big investment. Start small, validate your idea, and scale sustainably. There’s no shortcut to real success.”

According to Bradford, Rwanda’s emphasis on education and technology is laying a strong foundation for future success. “Young people today are wired to learn quickly. With the right access, the possibilities are endless.”

A Vision Aligned with Rwanda’s Future

For Bradford, investing in Rwanda is not about exporting foreign ideas, but about harnessing the potential that already exists within the country.

“Rwanda is not just a good place to invest. It’s the right place. The people, the vision, and the momentum are all here,” he said.

Through his work with young creatives and grassroots innovators, Bradford hopes to continue building a legacy that reflects the transformative potential of Rwanda and Africa more broadly as the next frontier for sustainable and inclusive growth.