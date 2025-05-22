642 Rwandans Repatriated from DRC With A Sigh of Relief

A group of 642 Rwandan nationals, predominantly women and children, were safely repatriated to Rwanda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) through the facilitation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in partnership with the Government of Rwanda and local authorities.

The returnees were previously residing in conflict-affected regions of North Kivu, notably Masisi and Nyiragongo territories, where insecurity has persisted for decades.

Many of the returnees expressed profound relief and gratitude, describing their return as the end of years of hardship, displacement, and misinformation.

They arrived at the Rubavu border post around 11:30 a.m. and were warmly welcomed by government officials and humanitarian staff.

Claver Ndahayo, a repatriated Rwandan originally from Kinigi Sector, Musanze District, recounted his disbelief at finally being back on home soil after years under the control of FDLR (Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda) rebels.

“It’s a blessing to return home. We had long wished for this moment, but where we lived was ruled by FDLR fighters who made it nearly impossible to leave. They used to tell us we would be killed if we returned to Rwanda.”

Ndahayo said the reception at the border defied the propaganda they were fed. “We were treated with respect. We saw clean, welcoming people. Buses were ready to take us to safe places. That gives me hope and trust in my country’s leadership.”

Upon arrival, the returnees were transported by RITCO buses to Nyarushishi transit centers.

796 returnees are currently housed at Nyarushishi Transit Camp in Rusizi District, 360 others were taken to Kijote Transit Camp in Nyabihu District.

All were provided with food, health screenings, and non-food items such as hygiene kits, blankets, and clothes. Children were registered for school placements, and families began the process of reintegration with support from social workers.

According to UNHCR Rwanda, each returnee is also enrolled in the Mutuelle de Santé (Community-Based Health Insurance) and will receive initial subsistence support for several months, including food and household items.

The 2015 population census by the Kinshasa government estimated over 208,000 Rwandans residing in Eastern Congo, many of whom fled the 1994.

Over the years, the FDLR a rebel group formed by remnants of genocidaires has prevented voluntary repatriation, using the Rwandan diaspora as a source of forced labor, military recruitment, and economic exploitation, including charcoal trading, cannabis farming, and agriculture.

One of the returnees, Bimenyimana, a 30-year-old man born in Congo, reflected with sorrow on the years spent in fear and ignorance.

“I grew up believing that Rwanda was dangerous, that we would starve or be killed. But I see clean streets and people who look well. I’m hopeful this marks a new chapter in my life.”

The M23/AFC movement, which currently controls parts of eastern DRC, has stated its commitment to facilitating the repatriation of foreign nationals in areas under its control to improve regional security and reduce humanitarian pressure.

Chantal Murekatete Kayitaba, advisor to the Governor of North Kivu, said ongoing efforts in collaboration with international partners aim to repatriate more foreign nationals “So far, we’ve repatriated nearly 1,700 people from North Kivu. Our campaign continues to encourage peaceful return for all foreign communities.”

The successful repatriation of these 642 individuals highlights Rwanda’s commitment to peace building, social cohesion, and the right of all citizens to return home.