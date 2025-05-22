Rwandans in the USA Donate Rwf40 Million to Ngoma District

Rwandans living in the USA, along with friends of Rwanda, have mobilised a fund of Rwf40 million to support access to clean water, school feeding programmes, early childhood development, new sports infrastructure, and electricity initiatives in Ngoma District, Eastern Province.

Initiated in 2024, the donation fully supports Rwanda’s National School Feeding Programme, enabling 162 students at Groupe Scholaire Bare in Ngoma District to receive a nutritious daily meal.

Other projects funded by the donations include a water filtration system, the establishment of an early childhood development centre, a community kitchen known as Igikoni cy’umudugudu, new volleyball and basketball courts, and the extension of the national electricity grid in the village, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, Steve Noah remarked, “None of this would have been possible without the partnerships between the people of Rwanda, who live by the principles of Agaciro, and the visionary leadership. As partners, we feel this community and this country close to our hearts.”

Steve Noah is a friend of Rwanda, a retired American international entrepreneur, and former Vice President of William Penn University, who has recently been granted Rwandan citizenship.

According to Steve Noah, Rwanda’s principle of Agaciro—a deep-rooted sense of dignity, self-worth, and self-reliance—continues to shape the country’s remarkable transformation. He addressed Ngoma residents, government officials, and partners over the weekend in Karimbu, Ngoma District.

District Mayor Niyonagira Anathalie, addressing the audience, stated, “President Paul Kagame’s leadership has laid the groundwork for everything we have achieved here. We are thankful for his unwavering commitment to the development of Rwanda. It is crucial that we care for the resources we have been blessed with and ensure that they are sustainable.”

Mukangarambe Claudine, a mother of three, shared how these developments have impacted her life. “These projects have truly changed my children’s lives. I used to struggle to pay for school meals, but now that burden has been lifted. I’ve also seen a real improvement in my children’s academic performance thanks to the feeding programme, as well as access to water and electricity,” she said with a smile.

Dr. Jean Chrysostome Bikomeye, a Rwandan researcher based in the U.S. who mobilised support for the projects, echoed this commitment to making a difference. “The support we mobilised has changed lives in the community, and we hope to do even more in the future by supporting national programmes and Rwanda’s vision.”