ISCA 2025: President Kagame Says Africa’s Future On Matters of Peace and Security, Cannot Be Outsourced.

President Paul Kagame says the African continent can no longer rely on others for its own peace and security, urging African countries to do what it takes to ensure that peace and security is not outsourced from elsewhere.

The Head of State made the call at the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA), which opened at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), with the aim of fostering dialogue, collaboration, and actionable solutions to address security challenges across the African continent.

President Kagame said that for many years, Africa has been relying on external powers for her peace and security but history shows that this kind of reliance has not delivered results and there is a need for countries to take full ownership and be in charge of the continent’s peace and stability.

“Africa’s future, particularly in matters of peace and security, cannot be outsourced. For far too long our security has been treated as a burden to be managed by others with minimal input from us, and often without the benefit of our context or consent. This approach has failed to deliver both for Africa and for the world,” President Kagame said.

He pointed out that there is a need to change not just the approach, but also the narrative that the continent can only play a secondary role in the global peace and security conversation, for Africa to take its rightful place. He said the conference will serve as a platform for Africa to do exactly that.

“What begins here is more than a conference. It is a deliberate effort to change both the narrative and the substance of how Africa engages with global security debates. Moving forward we must participate not from the margins, but as a credible and capable partner,” President Kagame said.

With the continent facing evolving and interconnected security challenges, from terrorism and cyber threats to political instability and organized crime, President Kagame said that it is about time Africans take charge of their own peace and security and work together to ensure that the continent is the principal architect of its security solutions.

The three-day conference, which is bringing together policy and decision makers, security experts, civil society, and researchers through high-level conferences, research initiatives, and policy engagement to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Lt. Gen (Rtd) Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, Secretary General, ISCA, said that the annual conference, which aims to strengthen security dialogue and cooperation across the continent by bringing together policymakers, security experts, civil society actors, and researchers from Africa and around the world, will help shape the future for the continent in a fast evolving world.

“In the context of a dynamic and complex global environment, the International Security conference on Africa, was born out of a shared vision to create a platform where Africans and our partners come together to deliberate on our unique security challenges, and foster homegrown, practical, and sustainable solutions.

High-Level Participation

The conference features keynote speeches, panel discussions, specialized workshops, and networking sessions aimed at fostering regional partnerships and sharing best practices in security management. Among other speakers include former African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General, La Francophonie, Dr. Donald Kaberuka, and others.

Exhibition of Innovations

President Kagame, who was the guest of honour, visit the exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in defense and security technology, bringing together global manufacturers and innovators.

Discussions are addressing pressing security challenges facing Africa, including terrorism, cyber threats, political instability, and transnational crimes, among others.

ISCA is expected to play a pivotal role in amplifying African voices in global security debates and supports homegrown solutions to conflict and security issues in the coming years. Through its activities, the organization aims to empower professionals in security-related fields and promote African-led models for conflict resolution.