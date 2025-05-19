Senate Not Given Budget for Engagement with Other Parliaments

The Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security has called for the inclusion of a dedicated budget to support senators in fostering diplomatic relations between Rwanda and other countries.

Senator Evode Uwizeyimana, a member of the committee, emphasized this need during a Senate plenary session where he presented recommendations on the draft national budget for 2025/2026 and the medium-term expenditure framework for 2025/2026 to 2027/2028.

He pointed out that while the Chamber of Deputies is allocated funds for international parliamentary engagement, no such provision exists for the Senate, despite both chambers holding responsibilities in foreign affairs.

“We found that the Parliament’s budget should cover both chambers—Deputies and Senators—since both have foreign affairs responsibilities. While the Chamber of Deputies has a dedicated budget, I noticed that the Senate does not,” he said.

Senator Uwizeyimana also raised concerns about reductions in key sectors such as agriculture, while acknowledging that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) allocates funds based on what is feasible.

“The budget must indicate where the money will come from. The solution might be to reduce spending in less urgent areas and redirect funds to priority needs. Isn’t this one of them?” he asked.

He further requested that during the preparation of the Senate’s budget, this matter be given serious consideration and that an explanation be provided as to why the Chamber of Deputies receives this allocation while the Senate does not.

In response, Hon. Fulgence Nsengiyumva, Chairperson of the Committee, supported the proposal, noting that it has been flagged as a priority in the budget review.

He added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, had also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with other legislative bodies during a recent meeting with the committee.

Hon. Nsengiyumva confirmed that the recommendation has been included in the budget report and that provisions for a Senate allocation to support international parliamentary engagement will be given due attention going forward.