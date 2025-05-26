Rwanda Signs New Air Travel Agreements with 12 Countries

Rwanda has taken another step toward expanding its global aviation reach with the ratification of twelve new Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs), deepening its air connectivity and opening new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held on Monday and chaired by President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village.

The ratified agreements—already signed between the Government of Rwanda and those of Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Zimbabwe, Georgia, France, Poland, Oman, Suriname, and Canada—provide a legal framework for the operation of air transport services between Rwanda and each of the respective countries.

These agreements facilitate the movement of people, goods, exports, and imports and are intended to strengthen business relationships and promote tourism.

While these ratifications do not result in immediate flight launches, they empower airlines such as RwandAir to negotiate route rights and initiate new services once all regulatory and commercial conditions are met.

The move aligns with Rwanda’s strategy to become a continental and global air transport hub, supported by major infrastructure projects like Bugesera International Airport and long-term investment in the national carrier, RwandAir.

Rwanda already has signed a total of 108 BASAs with countries around the world. This includes 49 agreements with African states, 25 with European countries, 19 with countries in the Middle East and Asia, and 15 with nations in the Americas.

These agreements are critical for enabling cross-border air services and are a key tool for enhancing regional and international economic integration.

BASAs are international treaties that define how airlines from two nations can operate flights between them.

They govern aspects such as the frequency of flights, cargo rights, destination cities, and operational standards, and are designed to ensure fair, safe, and competitive air services between the signatory countries.

The ratification of these agreements was part of a broader agenda addressed by the Cabinet.

The meeting also approved a national data sharing policy to enhance secure and efficient information exchange across public institutions.

In addition, periodic reports on Rwanda’s implementation of international human rights treaties were adopted, and a new Ministerial Order was approved concerning the guardianship of children by the state and in cases of intercountry adoption.

The Cabinet was also briefed on two major upcoming events. The 18th edition of the National Agriculture Show will take place in Kigali at Mulindi from June 18 to 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rwanda is also preparing to host the 2025 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting, which will be held in Kigali from October 6 to 10, 2025.