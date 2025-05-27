What to Expect in the Data Sharing Policy Approved by Cabinet

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping the way governments operate, Rwanda has taken a bold step to unlock the full potential of data as a national asset.

On Monday, a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame approved a new Data Sharing Policy, signalling a shift towards more coordinated, transparent, and effective data use across government institutions.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation, welcomed the development, stating that this means public institutions will soon be able to share data more easily, safely, and efficiently, promising to shed more on how it works, why it matters, and what to expect.

Speaking at the recently concluded International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA), Paul Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, said that the data sharing policy will help to strengthen governance and improve service delivery decisions that put citizens first.

“Very soon, we are going to be adopting a data sharing Policy and what that is designed to do is to allow for sharing of this critical resource across different government institutions, but also to minimise the duplicated investment that was going to happen, because every institution would be investing in its own data infrastructure,” she said.

The official said that the data sharing policy will allow government institutions to collect data, analyse it and make use of it and deliver better services to the citizens.

This forward-looking policy aims to address longstanding challenges around data siloing and uncertainty, particularly in light of the country’s existing Data Protection and Privacy Law (N°058/2021).

As Rwanda’s digital economy continues to grow, the ability of government entities to share and make sense of data has become not just a technical issue—but a developmental imperative.

The newly approved policy lays down a framework for how government agencies can securely and responsibly share data.

Why Data Sharing Matters

Data is often referred to as the “new oil”—and for good reason. When shared appropriately, data becomes a powerful tool for informed policymaking, improved service delivery, and fostering innovation.

Countries such as Singapore, Australia, and the United States have already institutionalized national data-sharing frameworks, resulting in measurable improvements in public service delivery.

In Rwanda, the approval of this policy comes in response to concerns raised by government institutions about the scope and limitations imposed by the 2021 Data Protection and Privacy Law.

Many public entities have been uncertain about when and how they are allowed to share specific datasets. Without clear guidance, critical data has often remained locked away, unused or duplicated, and unable to inform cross-sector solutions.

The new policy aims to change that by setting out clear rules for how government entities can share data safely, with proper oversight, and in alignment with national laws.

What to know about the Policy

At its core, the policy is about enabling better decision-making by allowing different agencies to combine datasets for deeper insights. For instance, demographic data could be layered with transport usage and mobile money transactions to help planners design more efficient public transport routes. Similarly, linking agricultural data with spatial information can guide crop selection, fertiliser use, and irrigation practices to boost food security.

The government says that the policy will also ensure that interoperability in data sharing does not compromise privacy laws. It will put safeguards in place to ensure that only appropriate, non-sensitive data is exchanged and that any access to more confidential datasets happens under strict governance protocols.

The new policy draws a clear line between open data—datasets that can be made available to the public without restrictions—and internal data sharing between agencies. In both cases, personal privacy is preserved through anonymisation and data security measures.

Beyond improving public service efficiency, the policy also supports academic research and innovation. Researchers and private-sector actors often struggle to obtain public data, even when such access could lead to breakthroughs in healthcare, education, or urban development. With a clear framework in place, collaborations can become more fruitful and legally sound.

Key Components of the Policy

The implementation of the data-sharing policy is expected to be phased over several years, but it begins with a strong foundation. The main pillars include:

Governance and Oversight Mechanisms

A dedicated task force will be established to oversee adherence to the policy. This body will ensure that data-sharing practices align with legal and ethical standards, and resolve any disputes between participating agencies.

Standardised Protocols

The policy sets out uniform procedures for sharing data—what data can be shared, how it should be formatted, and under what conditions. This avoids inconsistencies that have previously hindered data exchange.

Regulatory and Compliance Frameworks

Institutions will be expected to follow newly established national guidelines on data governance, quality assurance, and risk management. These rules will create a level playing field and encourage accountability.

Technology Infrastructure

A centralised technology platform will be built to host data-sharing operations. This platform, managed by a specialised technical team, will include training resources and user support to ensure smooth onboarding for all participating institutions.

Capacity Building

To ensure long-term success, the policy includes plans for ongoing training of government staff, focusing on data literacy, cybersecurity, and the ethical use of data.

Clear Classification and Access Control

Public agencies will need to properly classify their data and define access levels. Only those with the appropriate clearance will be able to view or use certain types of information, and all access will be logged for accountability.

What Comes Next?

With Cabinet approval secured, the next steps will involve operationalising the policy. This includes appointing the oversight task force, launching the technology platform, and drafting detailed implementation guidelines for each ministry and agency.

As implementation begins, Rwanda will also join a growing community of nations that are using data-sharing to unlock efficiencies and spur innovation. But this journey will require more than technology. It demands a cultural shift—a move away from guarding data as proprietary toward a mindset of stewardship, collaboration, and mutual trust.

If done right, the new policy could redefine how the government works—making it more agile, responsive, and effective in serving its people.

A Strategic Move for Rwanda’s Digital Future

Rwanda has already earned a reputation as one of Africa’s most digitally ambitious nations. From digitising ID systems to hosting pan-African fintech summits, the country has signalled its intent to lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The data-sharing policy adds another layer to that digital foundation, one that prioritises responsible innovation and evidence-based governance.

As the rollout unfolds, all eyes will be on how public institutions embrace the new rules—and how the public reaps the benefits in the form of smarter services, better policies, and more inclusive development.