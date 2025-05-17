The BAL: President Kagame Attends Nile Conference Kick-Off at BK Arena

The Basketball Africa League’s Nile Conference tipped off today, May 17, 2025, at BK Arena in Kigali.

This marks the first time Kigali is hosting the conference stage of the tournament, having previously served as the venue for the league’s finals since the Basketball Africa League was inaugurated in 2021.

Rwanda is welcoming four teams for the Nile Conference, each representing a different country: Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, and Libya.

The teams competing in this phase are Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya), Made in Africa Basketball Club (South Africa), Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya), and APR BBC (Rwanda).

The opening game this morning saw Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli defeat South Africa’s Made in Africa Basketball Club with a score of 87–77.

The second game featured APR BBC against Nairobi City Thunder, with the Rwandan side defeating the Kenya side 92-63 on the home court.