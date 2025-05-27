With RwandAir eSIM Service, You Won’t Need to Buy SIM Card in 160 Countries

National carrier RwandAir has introduced a new eSIM service that allows travelers to stay connected the moment they land—without the need to hunt for a local SIM card.

The service, which works in over 160 countries, promises up to 85% savings on roaming charges and a hassle-free online experience.

The eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM that lets users activate a mobile data plan without using a physical SIM card.

Travelers can simply download the RwandAir eSIM profile to their smartphones before or during their trip by following a link provided by the airline. Once installed, the eSIM connects to local networks automatically upon arrival at the destination.

This service is ideal for passengers with eSIM-compatible smartphones, including most recent models of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices.

With just a few taps, passengers can access the internet, use apps, and communicate without having to buy a local SIM card or rely on expensive international roaming plans.

RwandAir says the service is part of its effort to make travel more convenient and affordable.

As cross-border movement resumes strongly post-pandemic, staying connected has become more essential than ever—for navigating new cities, managing bookings, or simply staying in touch with family and work.

With this move, RwandAir joins a growing list of international airlines offering digital connectivity tools for their passengers, giving Rwanda’s national carrier an innovative edge in passenger service.

More details and access to the service can be found through RwandAir’s official link: https://www.rwandair.com/