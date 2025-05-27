60,000 Homes Own A Vehicle In Rwanda- Survey

The latest Rwandan Household Survey (EICV7) shows that about 60,000 homes in Rwanda now own a car. This marks an increase in car ownership from 1.0% in 2017 to 1.7% in 2025.

Most of these vehicles are found in urban areas, where people often have higher incomes and better roads. In rural areas, many families still depend on bicycles or walking to get around.

Bicycles are actually more common in villages than in towns. Sixteen percent of rural households own a bicycle, compared to twelve percent in urban areas.

The Eastern Province leads the country in bicycle ownership. However, access to transport in rural areas remains a challenge.

Many people need to walk at least 20 minutes to find a vehicle, making daily travel difficult.

On a positive note, almost all households in Rwanda—about 99 percent—have access to roads that can be used in any weather.

In rural areas, 95 percent of families can reach such roads within 20 minutes. Across the country, 67 percent of people live within 200 meters of an all-weather road, which helps with movement and transport.

Public transport is easier to find in towns than in the countryside. In urban areas, 54 percent of households are close to a transport station, while in rural areas, only 17 percent live that close. When it comes to road quality, most people are satisfied.

Sixty-two percent of households said they are happy with the condition of roads, and 20 percent said they have seen improvements in recent years.