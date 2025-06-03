EALA Resumes Sittings After Funding Lifeline from Member States

The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has resumed its official activities despite earlier fears that a severe financial crisis would stall regional legislative work for months.

In a major turn of events, the Assembly held a virtual sitting on *June 3, 2025, where members **reversed an earlier decision made on April 29, 2025*, in Kampala, to suspend scrutiny and approval of the EAC Supplementary Budget due to lack of funds.

This move follows a February 2025 statement from EALA Speaker Joseph Ntakirutimana, who firmly denied reports that the Assembly was suspending its calendar.

At the time, he assured the public that all sittings and activities would continue as planned, even as the Assembly grappled with significant financial constraints.

The initial confusion stemmed from a meeting on *February 6*, during which the EALA Commission and committee chairs discussed how to handle the situation.

To resolve the impasse, the EAC Council of Ministers convened an emergency meeting on May 29, where they agreed to borrow US\$660,690 from other EAC organs and institutions to enable the Assembly to meet and consider key financial legislation.

They also encouraged the Assembly to invoke Rule 10(5a) of its Rules of Procedure, which allows for virtual sittings in exceptional circumstances.

During the resumed virtual session, EALA members voted to vacate the April decision that had temporarily halted budget-related proceedings.

The House went on to receive and refer the EAC Supplementary Appropriation Bills 2025 (No. 1 and No. 2) to the General-Purpose Committee for further deliberation.

In addition to budget bills, the EAC Seed and Plant Varieties Bill, 2025, and the EAC Customs Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were introduced for first reading. These were referred to the relevant sectoral committees—Agriculture, Tourism, and Natural Resources, and Communications, Trade, and Investment—for stakeholder engagement and detailed review.

The committees are expected to hold public hearings and present their findings in future sittings.

While commending the Council of Ministers for stepping in, several lawmakers raised concerns over the *recurring issue of delayed contributions by Partner States*, which continues to hamper the smooth functioning of the EAC.

Some called for invoking Article 146 of the EAC Treaty, which provides for sanctions against member states that fail to meet their financial obligations.

The Assembly adjourned with the next sitting date to be communicated by the Office of the Clerk. The leadership reaffirmed EALA’s commitment to promoting regional integration through legislation, oversight, and representation, emphasizing the need for financial stability to achieve the EAC’s shared vision of a prosperous and united East Africa.