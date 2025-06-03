What the Entry of Hemingways Means for Rwanda’s Hospitality Industry

In a move that signals growing investor confidence in Rwanda’s tourism and hospitality sector, renowned Kenyan luxury hospitality group Hemingways Hospitality has officially entered the Rwandan market through the acquisition of Heaven Holdings Limited.

The deal includes The Retreat, Fusion Restaurant, Heaven Restaurant, and Heaven Boutique Hotel — properties founded by Alissa and Josh Ruxin that have helped shape Kigali’s hospitality landscape over the past 17 years.

The Ruxins, American public health professionals who moved to Rwanda in 2006, launched Heaven Restaurant in 2008 as a vocational training hub to provide employment and build capacity in hospitality. Their expansion into luxury lodging with The Retreat in 2018 marked Kigali’s entry into the upscale boutique hotel space, complete with 20 rooms, pool villas, and a farm-to-table fine dining experience.

To date, Heaven Holdings has trained and employed over 3,500 Rwandans, contributing significantly to local job creation and sectoral growth.

A New Chapter

Speaking at the handover event in Kigali, Hemingways Hospitality Group CEO Ross Evans said the acquisition represents not just a business milestone, but a vote of confidence in Rwanda’s potential as a premier luxury destination.

“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with and continuing to develop the talented team of hospitality professionals at Heaven and The Retreat,” said Evans. “With our trusted reputation, deep regional experience and strong hospitality and travel network, Hemingways is well positioned to build on Heaven’s legacy while bringing a new level of excellence to Kigali.”

Founded in 1988 with its first hotel on the Kenyan coast, Hemingways has since grown into one of East Africa’s most respected luxury hospitality groups. Its portfolio includes five-star hotels, destination management services, and East Africa’s largest corporate travel management firm.

RDB: “A New Milestone”

Juliana Muganza, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), praised both the Ruxins and Hemingways for their contributions and continued confidence in Rwanda.

“Thank you for investing in Rwanda for the last 17 years, and for your commitment to serving young Rwandans by giving them a place to work and create livelihoods,” she said. “It’s a pleasure to celebrate this new milestone, and we’re pleased Hemingways has chosen Rwanda as an investment destination.”

Regional Synergy and Growth

Industry observers say the entry of Hemingways into Rwanda will not only elevate standards but also enhance regional tourism linkages.

Frank Muzungu, Managing Director of Kigali Car Rentals, which offers cross-border tourism services in East Africa, said the move creates a ripple effect across the industry.

“This acquisition connects Rwanda more directly to the established East African luxury tourism circuit. Guests who have experienced Hemingways in Kenya will now consider Rwanda as a natural extension of their itinerary,” he said.

He added: “It will also encourage more regional synergy and business-to-business partnerships, as we align on service delivery, quality standards, and cross-border experiences.”

A Strategic Exit

The Ruxins, now Rwandan citizens and parents to three adopted Rwandan children, said the decision to hand over operations to Hemingways was guided by a desire to focus on other ventures while entrusting the business to a capable and experienced team.

In a joint statement, they noted: “This transition allows us to pursue other passion projects in Rwanda, knowing that the hospitality legacy we’ve built is in safe hands.”

The couple remains involved in other sectors, including retail pharmacy through Goodlife Health and Beauty and ongoing support to local social initiatives.

Investment Advisory and Outlook

The transaction was facilitated by Kigali-based Gahigiro Capital Ltd., which served as exclusive financial advisor to the Ruxins throughout the process.

“This landmark deal underscores the compelling investment opportunities attracting regional capital to Rwanda’s dynamic market,” said the firm in a statement, marking its first major transaction in the hospitality sector.

With a growing number of international brands entering Rwanda — from One&Only to Singita — the acquisition by Hemingways further reinforces Rwanda’s status as a high-end tourism destination, while maintaining the country’s commitment to inclusive economic development through skills-building and job creation.