New State-of-the-Art Genocide History Center Opens October in Kamonyi

The Government of Rwanda is set to open a new national archive and research center in Kamonyi District this October, dedicated to preserving the history of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and advancing unity and reconciliation.

The announcement was made on June 19, 2025, during a briefing by the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE), Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), and Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Security.

“We are building a facility that will house all archives related to the Genocide against the Tutsi. It was not easy to secure funding, but the project is well underway and should be ready by October,” said Dr. Jean Damascène Bizimana, Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement.

Kamonyi was selected because an existing structure suited the project’s needs, and the district’s proximity to Kigali ensures easy access for students, researchers, and international visitors.

“This is not just a place to remember; it will be a center for research, critical thinking, and unity,” the Minister added.

The facility will feature research rooms, digital archives, conference halls, and a coffee shop—designed to create an inviting environment where visitors can learn, reflect, and engage.

Some MPs questioned the choice of location. Hon. Bibiane Gahamanyi Mbaye asked why Kamonyi was chosen over sites closer to MINUBUMWE headquarters. Dr. Bizimana clarified that the location offered existing infrastructure and strategic value.

Hon. Hadija Murangwa Ndangiza noted that unity forums are effective in districts like Karongi, but not consistently across the country. She called for stronger systems to ensure unity messages reach grassroots communities.

In response, the Minister said each district receives customized guidelines, and facilitators are trained to handle the topics effectively.

The Kamonyi center will serve as a hub for local and international scholars conducting research based on authentic Rwandan records, helping safeguard history against distortion and denial.

“Our history must be protected and studied from within. That is how we fight genocide denial and build lasting unity,” said Dr. Bizimana.

MINUBUMWE is also working with RCS to support inmates nearing the end of their sentences, especially those convicted of genocide-related crimes. These individuals are undergoing counseling, reconciliation sessions, and mental health assessments in locations such as Nyamasheke.

“Most of those who have served 30 years are deeply transformed. We engage them, reconnect them with families, and support their reintegration,” the Minister noted.

RCS Commissioner General Evariste Murenzi assured MPs that transfers and programming for these inmates are well-organized through a digital tracking system.

Finally, Dr. Bizimana emphasized the importance of teaching genocide history from an early age. The Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) has developed learning materials and is training teachers to deliver content accurately and sensitively.

The Kamonyi archive marks a key step in Rwanda’s post-genocide journey—from remembrance to resilience, and from mourning to learning.