Rwanda Foreign Minister Meets Chinese Counterpart

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, met with his Chinese counterpart, H.E. Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen diplomatic and strategic ties between the two nations.

The meeting, held in Beijing, discussed further strengthening the existing bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on key issues shaping the multilateral agenda, according to statement from Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

In addition to bilateral matters, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on key issues shaping the multilateral agenda, reflecting a shared interest in contributing to global peace, development, and a rules-based international order.

China remains one of Rwanda’s most important economic partners, standing as the largest source of Rwanda’s imports.

Chinese firms have played a major role in infrastructure development, undertaking major construction projects including roads, public buildings, and energy installations across the country. China’s investments have also extended to manufacturing, health infrastructure, and digital connectivity.

The diplomatic engagement signals the sustained momentum in Rwanda-China relations, which have grown steadily over the years through mutual investment, political dialogue, and practical cooperation.