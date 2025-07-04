Kwibohora 31: Rwandans Mark Liberation Day at Village Level with Focus on Community, Progress

As Rwanda marks the 31st anniversary of Liberation Day today, celebrations are taking place at the most local level possible — the village (umudugudu). The Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) announced that this year’s Kwibohora festivities, scheduled for today July 4, 2025, will be decentralized to promote reflection, participation, and a stronger sense of community across the country.

Adding to today’s commemorations, President Paul Kagame is expected to hold a live conversation with the media. The discussion will be broadcast on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) and other platforms starting at 2:30pm, offering citizens a moment to reflect on the country’s liberation journey and share in a national dialogue on continued transformation. Kigali Today will bring you live updates on all platforms.

The run-up to Liberation Day also featured major public events that captured the celebratory spirit. On Wednesday evening, Kigali Convention Centre hosted “Urw’Intwari”, a patriotic concert made unforgettable by a high-tech drone light show. Dozens of drones flew overhead, forming symbols and words in the night sky — including “Kwibohora” and the Rwandan flag — delighting the crowd and marking the occasion with modern spectacle and national pride.

Earlier this week, the Rwanda Defence Force held its annual Liberation Cup football final, where the Republican Guard team clinched victory over Division 3 with a 1–0 win on Thursday, July 3. The match, held at Kigali Pelé Stadium, drew large crowds and celebrated the enduring legacy of the Rwandan military in securing the nation’s freedom.

A day of unity and reflection

Unlike previous years where district- or sector-level events were prominent, this year’s Liberation Day is being celebrated in each of Rwanda’s more than 14,000 villages. The move underscores the government’s commitment to people-centered governance and inclusivity.

Districts and sectors are expected to coordinate with local leaders to organize events within each village, inviting residents, development partners, and grassroots organizations to mark the day together.

According to MINALOC, the day will not only serve as a moment of celebration but also as a platform for dialogue. Communities will gather to discuss the meaning of Kwibohora in today’s context — reflecting on the progress made since 1994 and the challenges that remain in the pursuit of social, economic, and political transformation.

Residents will be encouraged to share their thoughts on how far the country has come in areas such as health, education, justice, security, and poverty alleviation. The discussions will also look ahead, focusing on how to protect the gains of liberation and accelerate progress, especially for vulnerable groups.

Community action at the centre

Liberation Day at the village level will also include acts of service and solidarity. MINALOC highlighted that local events will be an opportunity to inaugurate completed community projects and offer support to families in need.

Among the flagship community actions this year is the inauguration of a new water supply system built by the Rwanda Defence Force in Ndego Sector, Kayonza District. The project, located in Kamahoro Village, Isangano Cell, features a 3-kilometre pipeline sourced from Lake Kibare, supplying two large reservoirs with a combined capacity of 208 cubic meters. This infrastructure will provide clean water to over 3,000 residents and serve a nearby school with 2,625 students — drastically improving access to safe drinking water in a community that previously relied on unsafe lake and swamp sources.

The water project not only addresses a long-standing health challenge but also symbolizes the values of liberation: dignity, service, and equity. For years, the area had struggled due to lack of electricity to power pumps. This delivery of clean water represents a tangible liberation from waterborne diseases and the burden of long-distance water collection, particularly for women and children.

Across the country, similar gestures — from livestock donations to housing support and classroom inaugurations — will serve as living tributes to the ideals of Kwibohora.

A milestone of Liberation

Kwibohora marks the day in 1994 when the Rwanda Patriotic Army ended the Genocide against the Tutsi and stopped one of the darkest chapters in human history. Since then, the country has commemorated July 4 each year as a day of liberation — not only militarily, but in a broader sense: liberation from divisionism, fear, and underdevelopment.

Over the past three decades, Kwibohora has evolved into a national moment of pride and purpose, with each anniversary highlighting how far Rwanda has come in rebuilding its institutions, healing its communities, and crafting a shared vision of progress.

A forward-looking theme

The theme for this year, Intambwe mu Ntego — “A Step Toward Our Goals” — reflects a collective aspiration. It invites all Rwandans to take stock of the strides made in realizing national development goals and to renew their commitment to a shared future.

By shifting the spotlight to local communities, Kwibohora 31 reinforces the message that liberation is not a single moment in history, but an ongoing journey. One that requires every citizen’s contribution — not only through remembrance, but through active participation in shaping the Rwanda they want to see.

As Kwibohora unfolds, village leaders across the country will host events today that blend celebration with service, history with hope, and commemoration with action — as the nation continues its forward march.