PICTORIAL: APR FC Returns to Its Roots as Mulindi Hosts Kwibohora 31 Festivities

Mulindi, the symbolic cradle of Rwanda’s liberation struggle, echoed with chants and cheers on Thursday as APR Football Club returned to its birthplace for a special event marking both its origins and the broader spirit of Kwibohora 31.

Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, were among the distinguished guests who joined hundreds of football fans and sports leaders for the celebration. The event, dubbed APR ku Ivuko, brought together supporters, former players, and club officials to reflect on APR’s historic beginnings at Mulindi and the club’s role in post-liberation nation building.

The lively gathering in the Northern Province district of Gicumbi, held against the backdrop of Liberation Day commemorations across the country, also drew participation from leaders of various Rwandan football teams, highlighting the unifying power of sport.

As Rwanda marks 31 years since the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the festivities at Mulindi served as a powerful reminder of the deep links between sports, patriotism, and resilience.

The colourful event was brought to life by Itorero Dukomere ku Muco from Kaniga, whose traditional performances entertained guests and evoked the spirit of unity and heritage.

In a symbolic tribute to Rwanda’s liberation journey, several senior military officers — including Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, Gen (Rtd) Fred Ibingira, Col (Rtd) Twahirwa Dodo, and Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Frank Mugambage — donned the iconic “mukotanyi” fatigue. the olive-green uniform famously worn by RPA fighters during the struggle. The mukotanyi has since become a symbol of patriotism, resilience, and sacrifice. You can watch the proceedings live on Kigali Today.