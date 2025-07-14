Together on the Path of Peace to Forge a Better Future

The year 2025 marks the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. This remarkable milestone gives us a good opportunity to look back on the great years that we have gone through and cherish the hard-won peace and development. As a staunch force for world peace and a steadfast partner in supporting peace and development in Africa, the PLA has always adhered to the advanced theories put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and is committed to deepening cooperation with armed forces of all African countries, including the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), so as to jointly safeguard peace and create a more prosperous future.

Anchoring the Course of Peace with the Flag of Thought: Xi Jinping’s Thought on Strengthening the Military andBuilding a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind

Since its birth on August 1, 1927, the PLA has gone through a 98-year long journey of development and reform. It has always served and protected the Chinese people, and meanwhile safeguarded the world peace.

Since the very first day of its founding, the growth of the PLA has resonated with national rejuvenation and world peace. After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, President Xi Jinping creatively put forward a theory, Xi Jinping’s Thought on Strengthening the Military, which has served as the overarching guidelines for the PLA to achieve historic reforms and achievements in the new era. At its core, the theory aims to build a military that maintains absolute loyalty to the ruling party, that is able to fight and win, and that forges excellent conduct, in order to ensure national sovereignty, security and development interests and contribute in maintaining world peace.

Moreover, as the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, President Xi also put forward the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, with building a community with a shared future for mankind at its core. China believes that all countries live in the same global village. Only by working together in solidarity can we address global challenges, and create a brighter future for humanity.

Therefore, China proposed Three Global Initiatives, namely Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative. The three Initiatives echo with each other and work in a complementary way, shedding light on the solutions to address global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Fulfilling the Promise of Safeguarding Peace with Actions: The Chinese Army’s Commitment and Dedication

China has pursued an active defense policy. The purpose of developing national defense capabilities does not lie in seeking hegemony or expansion, but for defending national independence, people’s well-being and world peace. Peace is in the genes of the PLA.

Since 1990, the Chinese military has participated in 25 United Nations peacekeeping operations. Among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China has dispatched the largest number of peacekeepers with more than 50,000 in total. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Mali, Chinese peacekeepers helped repair roads, build schools and save the wounded. Their blue helmets have become a symbol of peace and hope. In the Gulf of Aden and waters of Somalia, the Chinese naval escort task-force has escorted more than 7,000 Chinese and foreign ships. In international humanitarian relief efforts, the Chinese military personnel were among the first to respond and deliver medical aid to disasters such as the Nepal earthquake and Myanmar earthquake, impressing the world with “Chinese speed” and “Chinese warmth”. Behind these facts and numbers lies the Chinese military’s vision of pursuing the greater public good and forging solidarity for all humanity.

Deepening China-Rwanda Cooperation with Sincerity: Hand in Hand for a New Chapter of Joint Development

Though thousands of miles apart, China and Rwanda enjoy a profound brotherly friendship that transcends mountains and seas. During the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2024, President Xi Jinping and President Paul Kagame announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. China-Rwanda relations are now at their best in history.

As an important pillar, the relations between the PLA and RDF have yielded fruitful outcomes over the years. Mutual trust has been continually enhanced as a result of deepened cooperation in high-level exchanges, personnel training, and military aid, etc.

China upholds the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith to pursue the greater public good and shared interests when developing relations with African countries. Under the fundamental principles, China is willing to continue to work together with African brothers including Rwanda, to deepen cooperation in national defense, to jointly address regional security challenges, to support “African solutions to African problems”, so as to achieve prosperity and stability on the African continent.

Building a Consensus for Peace in the Light of History: Lessons to be Learned and the Right Way Forward

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Eighty years ago, the Chinese people ended a 14-year long of hard-fought battle and forged an indomitable great wall against aggression with their unyielding will.

This great victory symbolizes the triumph of justice over evilness, light over darkness and the progressive over the reactionary. The Chinese people made indelible contributions to the final victory of the World Anti-Fascist War with great sacrifices. Highest tribute should be paid to the heroes who dedicated their precious lives to the victory of the war and to the cause of peace, civilization, and progress for all humanity.

When we commemorate the victory, we also need to learn from the history. History warns us that hegemonism, power politics, and unilateral bullying are the root causes of conflict and turmoil. Peace, like air and sunshine, is hardly noticed when we are benefiting from it. But none of us can survive without it.

It requires us to uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, and the international order underpinned by international laws. China stands ready to join hands with other countries to defend the victory and hard-won peace, and together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity.

The witer, Senior Captain (Navy) Li Dayi is the Chinese Defence Attaché to Rwanda