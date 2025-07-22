U.S. Edges Out UK Among Rwanda’s Export Destinations

The United States has joined Rwanda’s top five export destinations, replacing the United Kingdom in the latest trade rankings.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) latest data, during the first quarter of 2025, the U.S. became Rwanda’s fifth-largest buyer of domestic exports, pushing the UK out of the top five.

Data shows that Rwanda exported goods worth about $5.17 million to the United States in March 2025 alone—enough to raise the U.S. to a top-five position.

Exports to U.S. have for years been coffee, tea, handcraft and textiles. As a result of minerals deal currently under negotiations as part of a broader regional agreement, we could be headed for a much bigger export purse.

On May 13, 2025, the US signed a letter of intent with Rwanda’s Trinity Metals and US-based Nathan Trotter to create a reliable tin supply chain.

The $100M public-private partnership will source the critical metal from Trinity Mines in Rwanda, vital for tech and renewable sectors.

While the value of exports to U S. is relatively small today in global trade terms, it marks a key shift for Rwanda, whose export destinations have traditionally been dominated by countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The report shows that Rwanda’s main export destinations during the quarter were the United Arab Emirates, Democratic Republic of Congo, China, Luxembourg, and the United States.

In the previous quarter—Q2 of 2024—the UK had been in the fifth position, just ahead of the U.S.

The emergence of the U.S. reflects growing trade links between the two countries, especially in sectors like coffee and light manufacturing.

Overall, Rwanda’s trade is showing signs of growth and resilience. Domestic exports rose from $541 million in Q2 of 2024 to $705 million in Q1 of 2025—a sharp 30 percent increase.

This was the strongest export performance in any quarter recorded over the past three years.

The increase was led by exports of “other commodities and transactions not elsewhere specified,” which includes minerals such as gold and tantalum, along with strong gains in food and live animals.

Meanwhile, Rwanda’s import bill dropped from $1.81 billion in the second quarter of 2024 to about $1.63 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

This decline in imports, combined with the surge in exports, helped reduce Rwanda’s trade deficit from $1.1 billion to $867 million.

Re-exports, which include goods previously imported and then sold abroad with little or no modification, also rose slightly from $164 million to $173 million.

Trade with regional partners in the East African Community (EAC) showed mixed results. Exports to EAC countries went up from $7.8 million in 2024Q2 to $10.2 million in 2025Q1, reversing a previous decline.

South Sudan and Burundi remained Rwanda’s top EAC export destinations.

However, re-exports to the region dipped slightly, suggesting weaker demand for re-sold goods such as fuel, manufactured products, and food.

In terms of imports from the EAC, Tanzania continued to stand out as Rwanda’s biggest regional supplier, contributing more than half of the total EAC imports. Kenya followed, though its share dropped slightly compared to the previous quarter.

Trade with the Democratic Republic of Congo remained strong. DRC accounted for nearly $47.5 million in domestic exports and a commanding $166 million in re-exports, maintaining its status as Rwanda’s second-largest trade partner overall.

On the other hand, trade with Burundi saw a slight decline in both exports and re-exports.

Other trading blocs also showed varying trends. Trade with COMESA countries rose, while trade with SADC dropped slightly. The European Union remained a major import source, though Rwanda’s exports to the EU rose significantly, helping narrow the trade gap.

However, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continued to contribute little to Rwanda’s trade flows, with minimal exports and a small trade deficit.

As Rwanda diversifies its trade partners and increases its export performance, the latest figures signal a gradual shift in its global trade relations.

The emergence of the U.S. among Rwanda’s top export markets may open new opportunities, particularly in sectors like coffee, minerals, and manufactured goods.