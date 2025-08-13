Brace Yourself, Africa: The Continent’s First-Ever UCI Road Cycling Championship is Here

Kigali, Rwanda — Rwanda is poised to make global sporting history by becoming the first African nation to host the UCI Road World Championships, the most prestigious annual event in professional road cycling.

Set to take place in Kigali from September to 28, 2025, the week-long cycling fete will bring the world’s top cyclists to the heart of Africa in a landmark moment for the continent’s place in international sports.

With fewer than 50 days to go, the Government of Rwanda has issued a public advisory outlining preparations and adjustments to ensure smooth operations during the event.

The Ministry of Sports confirmed that Kigali is ready to welcome the world’s top riders for what it calls a milestone for Rwanda and Africa.

Road Closures and Adjustments

Authorities will enforce temporary road closures along designated race routes during the championship to ensure the safety of athletes, officials, and spectators.

Detour routes will be clearly marked and communicated in advance to minimize disruption.

Key measures include:

Closure of all schools in Kigali City from September 21 to 28, coordinated by the Ministry of Education.

from September 21 to 28, coordinated by the Ministry of Education. Remote work for public servants during the event, except for essential service providers.

during the event, except for essential service providers. Encouragement of remote work for private institutions capable of operating virtually.

Public Participation

Citizens, residents, and visitors are encouraged to be part of the event by attending special Fan Zones across the city for a close-up view of the action.

The Tembera U Rwanda campaign will also promote Rwanda’s scenic destinations, rich culture, and hospitality during the week-long festivities.

“We urge everyone to plan ahead, support each other, and embrace the 2025 UCI Road World Championships together,” the advisory states.

Further updates will be shared via Kigali 2025’s social media platforms and official website: www.kigali2025.rw.