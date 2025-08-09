NCBA Bank Rwanda Expands Footprint to the Western Province with New Rubavu Branch

NCBA Bank Rwanda has expanded its national footprint with the official opening of a new branch in Rubavu District, reaffirming its commitment to making banking accessible, inclusive, and impactful across the country.

This latest expansion aligns with NCBA’s mission to be present where it matters most and to deliver customer-centered financial solutions and value across the region.

“As a regionally trusted bank, NCBA can be depended upon to provide the best banking experience for customers in Rubavu and neighboring areas,” said Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda. “We believe Rubavu’s growing economy holds immense potential. Our presence here is not just about access—it’s about partnership and helping our customers scale their dreams responsibly and sustainably.”

Speaking on the significance of this milestone, Chairman of the NCBA Bank Rwanda Board, Amb. Dr. Benjamin Rugangazi, remarked: “Opening this branch reflects our belief in the country’s vision for economic inclusivity and decentralization. We are committed to supporting Rwanda’s financial ecosystem and empowering communities beyond Kigali.”

Rubavu serves as a vital gateway for cross-border trade into one of Africa’s largest untapped markets, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Entrepreneurs from both sides of the border rely heavily on Rwandan banks to secure their deposits and facilitate transactions.

The region’s dynamic economy—driven by imports, exports, hospitality, and agriculture—makes it an ideal location for NCBA’s value-driven banking model.

Welcoming the bank to the region, Vice Mayor for Economic Development of Rubavu District, Mr. Deogratius Nzabonimpa shared his appreciation: “The presence of NCBA Bank in Rubavu is timely and impactful. It boosts our district’s financial capacity, supports regional trade, and creates new opportunities for our residents and businesses to access quality banking services.”

This expansion reinforces NCBA’s vision of building a strong and sustainable banking network across Rwanda—one that is inclusive, forward-thinking, and committed to inspiring greatness in every community it serves.

About NCBA Bank Rwanda

NCBA Bank Rwanda is a subsidiary of NCBA Group, a banking group providing a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional, SME, and consumer banking customers.

NCBA Group operates a network of 115 branches in five countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ivory Coast. Serving over 60 million customers, it is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers.

NCBA Bank Rwanda is currently present in Kigali with four branches and in other districts of Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, and Kayonza. The bank will soon be unveiling another new branch in Rusizi.

Through its partnership with MTN Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd on “MoKash,” a digital savings and loan product, NCBA has attracted over 5 million customers making it the largest bank in individual retail deposits and the country’s biggest catalyst for financial inclusion.