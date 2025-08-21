NCBA Pioneers Youth Golf Series in Rwanda

Rwanda’s golfing future takes a decisive step forward this Friday August 22nd 2025 with the tee-off of the country’s first NCBA Junior Golf Series at the Kigali Golf Resort.

The inaugural tournament will bring together 80 young players aged 4 to 16 to compete across four categories — from beginners playing 3 holes to advanced juniors tackling the full 18 holes.

The event marks the beginning of a new chapter where Rwanda’s junior golfers will now be part of a regional circuit that links them to peers across East Africa. NCBA’s Junior Golf Series has already grown significantly in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania- attracting over one thousand juniors across the region.

This tournament marks NCBA’s second regional golf expansion to Rwanda, following the launch of the adult series in the country last year. The youth tournament will be followed by three subsequent adult golf tournaments under the same “NCBA Golf Series” banner.

For the Rwanda Golf Union, a key stakeholder in golf development, the priority is clear. “*Developing juniors today means we secure the future of the sport tomorrow. This is a critical step in that direction,” said Amb. Bill Kayonga, Chairman, Rwanda Golf Union.*

The title sponsor, NCBA, sees golf as part of a wider investment in sustainability from a human perspective. “*By supporting junior golf, we give youth the chance to build discipline, confidence, and a foundation for a lucrative sports career should they choose. This is part of our sustainability agenda to invest where it truly matters,” said Maurice Toroitich, Managing Director of NCBA Bank Rwanda.*

The host and co-sponsor, Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, emphasizes the need to open doors for the next generation. “*Our golf resort was built to open the door for the world of golf to come into Rwanda, and to open its doors to Rwandans of all ages to come, experience, and excel in golf,” said Gaston Gasore, Ag. CEO,* “The juniors are ready because they have been here every day preparing with support from our academy, so this is like a graduation — a milestone celebration of efforts we are making on a daily basis,” he added.

As for the juniors themselves, the moment carries deeper meaning. “I’ve been practicing for this tournament, and I can’t wait to compete. Golf has taught me to be patient and keep going even when I miss a shot,” said seven-year-old Joey Mutaboba, a rising golf star competing in the Intermediate Category.

By creating opportunities for children to learn and compete early, the tournament is nurturing tomorrow’s professionals while ensuring the game takes deep root for generations to come.