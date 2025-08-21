BNR’s eKash System Linking Banks and Telecoms Sees 300% Growth

Kigali – Rwanda’s eKash system, the national platform that allows instant money transfers between banks and mobile money services, has seen an explosive 301% growth in transaction value over the past year, according to a statement issued this Thursday by the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR).

eKash is essentially a digital bridge connecting banks, mobile money operators, microfinance institutions, and other financial services.

It was established two years ago by the Central Bank to allow Rwandans to send money instantly from one bank to another, or from a mobile wallet to a bank account — and even pay businesses — without ever touching cash.

For example, someone can transfer money from their bank account directly to a friend’s MTN or Airtel mobile wallet, or pay school fees straight from mobile money into the school’s bank account.

This convenience has made life much easier for millions of Rwandans and removed the hassle of queuing at banks or mobile money agents.

Previously, if you had money on your MTN MoMo and needed to send it to someone on Airtel Money, you had to withdraw it in cash. Then look for an Airtel agent to send it for you.

Without mentioning the time wasted on such a basic transaction, you also incurred fees at withdraw and sending at the agent.

By June 2025, 2.1 million people were actively using eKash across 20 financial institutions, moving a total of FRW 37.7 billion.

The system’s rapid adoption reflects how much people were waiting for a solution that finally connects all their financial services.

This growth also mirrors a larger trend in Rwanda’s economy. Total retail electronic payments have jumped from 265% to 316% of GDP, showing that digital payments are becoming the preferred way for Rwandans to send and receive money.

The National Bank of Rwanda says eKash is not just about convenience. It also strengthens security, protecting users from fraud and other digital risks while making transactions faster and more reliable.

Financial experts note that the success of eKash is a sign that Rwanda’s financial system is maturing. By making it easier for people and businesses to transact electronically, eKash is helping the country move toward a cashless economy, boosting financial inclusion and efficiency.