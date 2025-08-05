Rwanda’s International Expo: Bigger, Better and This Year You Can leave With a New EV

It expands each year, so it comes as no surprise that in its 28th year, the Kigali International Expo, has outgrown its current home, and a new one planned. Beyond the marketing of the goods on display however, what contribution does the Expo bring to the country’s economy?

The Expo opened on 27th of July, with today, 5th August, the official opening. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), Antoine Kajangwe, joined Private Sector Federation chairperson, Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi, for a press conference to officially begin media engagement with the Expo.

Representatives from Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), were among the organisations and institutions, that come together annually, to make the Expo the demonstrable success it has become.

This year, 475 exhibitors, from ninenteen countries, two more than last year, Saudi Arabia and Cameroun the new additions, are displaying their wares.

And for the first time, exhibitors include vehicle manufacturers, among them China’s Byd and Toyota, both manufacturers showing electric and hybrid vehicles.

Notable too for this year, is the number of new industries now manufacturing in Rwanda.

The Expo is more than the marketing of goods for the exhibitors. Some of the new industries were first introduced to Rwanda as exhibitors, eventually deciding to set up manufacturing operations in the country.

For local traders, producers and manufacturers, the Expo is also an opportunity to network, be introduced to new products and produce, broadening their experience and understanding of what they themselves can develop and market.

It is an advantage that both Kajangwe and Jeanne Franciose Mubiligi, emphasized.

“Without the Expo, we would lose an important opportunity to network, learn about other markets, new products, that we ourselves may go on to provide” said Mubiligi.

“Goods have need to be marketed” added Kajangwe, “it’s not just about producing or manufacturing them, they need to be exhibited, and that is an important function that the Expo serves.”

The Expo even has a part to play within Rwanda’s Vision 2050, Kajangwe continued. It can serve to show us where the country is in manufacturing goods, “compared to where we would like to be.”

For foreign exhibitors, Rwanda’s organisation, peace, security and order are important attractions, according to a representative from INEXPO, a company that itself organisers Exhibitions and has recommended the Kigali Expo to several other companies.

Responding to a question about safety, especially given the increased number of visitors, the RNP representative assured both locals and visitors, that they could be confident of the continuation of the peace and security, to which they are accustomed. And he asked the media if through them, he might send out a message to visitors: “please enjoy yourself safely, don’t drink to excess, avoid under age drinking, and get home safely.” Anyone who fails observe proper conduct, he added, would be afforded free room and board by the police.

Entertainment is a big feature of the Expo, and this year, performers will include the ever popular Bruce Melodie. With everyone in celebratory mood, the RNP reminded revellers to be on alert against fraudsters.

“If anyone calls you, and you agree to give them them your money, please be advised that it is often very difficult to recover it. You will have gifted them your money.”

By the end of the Expo on 17th August, an estimated 300,000 will have passed through its gates, and it is a sign of how successful the police operation is, that more than one arrest is often considered too many.

And for those whose shopping list at the Expo might include a new vehicle, BYD is just one manufacturer offering an incentive of a ten per cent reduction in the normal price.