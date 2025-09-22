All You Need to Know About Day Two of the UCI World Road Championship

Today September 22, 2025, is the second day of the UCI Road World Championship in Kigali, featuring Under-23 men’s and women’s Individual Time Trial (ITT) race categories.

Unlike the opening day (Elite Time Trial) held on Sunday, today’s focus shifts to U23 riders, with slight adjustments made to the race routes.

A total of 110 cyclists, 61 men and 49 women are set to compete.

Rwanda Represented:

Team Rwanda (men) will have NSENGIYUMVA Shemu who returns from Sunday’s Elite Time Trials and – NIYINKURU Samuel who rides for Team Amani (Kenya) and Team Rwanda (Women) represented NYIRARUKUNDO Claudette from Team Amani (Kenya) and MWAMIKAZI Jazillah from Ndabaga Women cycling team (Rwanda).

Rwanda’s Claudette Nyirarukundo will be the first to roll out at 10:51am, while Etienne Tuyizere will open the men’s race at 1:50pm while Etienne Tuyizere will open the men’s race at 1:50 pm.

The stage starts at BK Arena and winds through several Kigali neighborhoods before finishing at the Kigali Convention Center (KCC). The last rider is scheduled to depart at 3:50 p.m.

RACE SCHEDULE & DETAILS:

Women U23 Individual Time Trial:

Time: 10:53 AM (GMT +2)

Distance: 22,6 km

Elevation: 350m

Starting place: BK Arena, Kigali

Finishing place: Kigali Convention Centre

Men U23 Individual Time Trial:

Time: 01 :50 PM (GMT +2)

Distance: 31,2 km

Elevation: 460m

Starting place: BK Arena, Kigali

Finishing place: Kigali Convention Centre