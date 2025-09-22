Kigali25: Britain’s Zoe Backstedt Wins UCI U23 Women’s Time Trial

British cyclist Zoe Backstedt, 20, claimed victory in the Under-23 Women’s Individual Time Trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, completing the 22.6 km course in 30 minutes and 56 seconds.

Starting last from BK Arena at 12:05 p.m., Backstedt produced a dominant performance to secure the gold medal. The win adds to her growing collection of accolades, having already earned UCI World Championship medals at junior level before stepping up to the U23 category.

Slovakia’s Viktória Chladoňová took second place with a time of 32 minutes and 47 seconds, finishing 1 minute and 50 seconds behind Backstedt.

Rwanda was proudly represented by Martha Ntakirutimana, who placed 27th in 36 minutes and 27 seconds, and Claudette Nyirarukundo, who finished 32nd with a time of 37 minutes and 14 seconds.