Sports IN PHOTOS – Day One at the UCI Road World Championship in Rwanda by KT Press Staff Writer September 21, 2025 written by KT Press Staff Writer September 21, 2025 5 OVER 150 PHOTOS HERE FROM DAY ONE All photos: Moses Niyonzima latestnewsUCI2025 0 comments 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KT Press Staff Writer previous post Belgian Wins UCI Time Trial, David Lappartient Impressed with Rwandan Crowds You may also like Belgian Wins UCI Time Trial, David Lappartient Impressed... September 21, 2025 Kigali or Bust, One Family’s Odyssey To Be... September 21, 2025 Swiss Marlen Reusser Scoops Women UCI Kigali Amid... September 21, 2025 Italian Cycling Team Cuts Costs for Kigali UCI... September 19, 2025 UCI Rolls Out GPS Safety System at Kigali... September 19, 2025 Kigali Hosts SportsBiz Africa Forum to Unlock $15B... September 9, 2025 Triathlon, the Sport Slowly Taking Shape in Rwanda August 30, 2025 Unopposed, Shema Ngoga Fabrice Elected New President of... August 30, 2025 Future Pros Take Flight: NCBA Junior Golf Makes... August 24, 2025 NCBA Pioneers Youth Golf Series in Rwanda August 21, 2025 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ