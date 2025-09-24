Header Images - Homepage Only
#Kigali25: An Overview of Day 4 of the UCI World Championships

by Amon Nuwamanya
Day Four of the UCI World Championships in Kigali is set to unveil teams from across the world competing under Team Time Trial Mixed Relays

The historic and first UCI Road World Championships to be held in Africa, will kick off this afternoon covering 41.8 kilometers.

Since the kick off of the championship, on September 21, 2025, riders have competed in the Individual Time Trials across the elite, U23, and junior categories which ended yesterday.

Today’s race attention now shifts to the mixed relays on Kigali’s paved and cobblestone road course.

Team Benin opens the race starting at 1:45 p.m followed by Uganda at 1:49 p.m. Ethiopia goes third, while Rwanda, competing at home, will set off fourth at 1:57 p.m.

Rwanda’s six-rider line-up features Byukusenge Patrick, Nkundabera Eric, Uwiduhaye Mike, Ingabire Diane, Nirere Xaverine, and Nyirarukundo Claudette

