Italian Cycling Team Cuts Costs for Kigali UCI Race, Keeps Strong Presence

The Italian national cycling team arrived in Kigali for the upcoming World Championships with a reduced squad of 43 people—a strategic decision to cut costs for what has been described as one of the most expensive trips in recent years.

The journey to Rwanda, including travel, accommodation, and logistics, is estimated at around €290,000.

To ease the financial burden, the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) decided to field 40 fewer athletes than usual, while maintaining a full technical and medical support team to ensure the athletes remain competitive.

The delegation includes 27 athletes and 16 staff members, among them national coaches Marco Villa, Marco Velo, Dino Salvoldi, and Marino Amadori, as well as technical assistant Mario Scirea, doctor Roberto Corsetti, medical assistant Saul Barzaghi, and four mechanics. The support team is rounded out by three masseurs and two FCI employees.

Also part of the delegation is chef Tiziano Brichese, a former Italian cyclist, who has been tasked with ensuring athletes stick to their familiar diets. Upon arrival in Kigali, Brichese found a local Italian grocery store to stock up on essential ingredients that could not be transported from Italy due to travel restrictions.

Despite the reduced numbers, team officials stressed that the focus remains on performance rather than size.

“We’ve made choices to balance the budget, but the athletes who are here are those best prepared to compete at the highest level,” one federation official explained.

As of today, the time trialists have already begun training on Kigali’s roads, adjusting to the hilly terrain and warm conditions.

A second wave of athletes and staff landed this afternoon, with the final arrivals—including road race captains Elisa Longo Borghini and Giulio Ciccone—scheduled for September 24.

While the trip has been a test of logistics and finances, the Italian team hopes that the careful planning will translate into success on the road.

“It’s a complicated trip, but we are here to compete, not complain,” one coach remarked, highlighting the team’s determination to adapt and perform.