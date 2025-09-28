Burundian Sandra Kinyomvyi and President Kagame Honored at UCI Championship in Rwanda

Kigali, Rwanda – The 2025 UCI Road World Championships are ending in Kigali this Sunday with recognition for both cycling officials and the host nation’s leadership.

On Saturday evening, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame were honored during the UCI Gala Dinner at the Kigali Convention Centre, attended by UCI President David Lappartientand His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, following the milestone Women Elite Road Race.

The Burundian cycling figure Sandra Kinyomvyi was on her part awarded during the UCI Congress on Thursday where different other cycling personalities were recognized. UCI President David Lappartient was also reelected.

Kinyomvyi, former Vice-President of the Burundi Cycling Federation, received a UCI Merit Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to women’s cycling and sustainable development.

She has been instrumental in developing programs for young riders, promoting women’s participation in both competition and governance, and supporting infrastructure projects.

Her efforts helped establish the Burundi International Women’s Tour, and she continues to serve on the UCI Solidarity and Emerging Cycling Countries Commission.

President Kagame was presented with an honorary medal by UCI President David Lappartient, in recognition of Rwanda’s successful hosting of the championships — the first time the world event was held in Africa.

The medal underlined Rwanda’s organizational achievement and its role in bringing the global cycling community together.

In his address, Kagame praised the spirit of the championship:

“Since day one, UCI has brought excitement and positive energy to the streets of Kigali,” he said.

“The chants, the crowds, and the smiles are a true testament of the unifying power of sports. We continue to witness some of the world’s most talented athletes perform at the highest level. For our young and talented people, this is an inspiration for them to follow their own dreams, with a spirit of sacrifice and endurance, like true champions. To a large extent, that is also the story of Africa as a whole, and Rwanda in particular.”

The 2025 UCI Road World Championships officially conclude this Sunday after 13 world-class races featuring more than 900 professional participants.

Burundi’s leading cyclists also took part, though like many African riders, they finished at the back of the peloton. The podiums were once again dominated by cycling’s traditional powerhouses — Spain, Belgium, and Australia.

Even so, the Kigali championship has been hailed as a historic milestone, showcasing Africa’s growing place in international cycling.

Beyond the medals, the week-long event demonstrated Rwanda’s capacity to stage a global sporting spectacle and left a legacy of inspiration for African athletes and fans alike.