Canadian Vallieres Mill Wins UCI Women’s Elite Road Race, Eyes Montreal 2026

Canadian rider Vallieres Mill made history in Kigali by winning gold in the highly contested Women’s Elite Road Race at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships — a race filled with surprises, grit, and dramatic cobblestone battles.

Starting far from the initial breakaway group, Mill delivered one of the most stunning comeback performances of the championship. With just 700 meters left, she launched a decisive move on the final cobblestone stretch, powering through to take the rainbow jersey in 4 hours, 14 minutes, and 47 seconds.

“I believed in myself, prepared well, and was in good form. I told myself to race without regrets,” Mill said after her victory. “This is a dream come true, and I’ll carry this momentum to my home ground at Montreal 2026.

Margarita Victoria “Mavi” García Cañellas (Spain) came in 3rd place with Silver, a medal she deserved following her extra ordinary performance and making Spaniards smile for a moment.

Niamh Fisher-Black (Newzeland) who came close to winning the race, made history for her country bringing the first-ever medal (Bronze) for her nation in this category.

A Grueling Race in Kigali:

Kigali’s afternoon brought mixed weather with light showers, but nothing stopped the determined field of 104 riders chasing glory.

As seen early in the race where Ethiopia impressed by pushing the pace in the first peloton, Austrian rider Carina Schrempf come out to lead the group for two laps. Schrempf, known for her persistence, even handed a water bottle directly to a fan as she pushed through the demanding 97km remaining.

The Dutch, French, and Australian teams soon took control, while Belgium — usually dominant in such contests — stayed unusually quiet. Julie Van de Velde briefly challenged on the Kimihurura cobblestones, but Dutch rider Shirin van Anrooij stole the spotlight with 61 km left.

With three laps to go, experienced Australian Amanda Spratt launched a strong attack, breaking away from the second peloton. Spain’s Mireia Benito Pellicer and Switzerland’s Noemi Ruegg later surged forward to take command with 37 km remaining.

The Final Showdown

The last 7 km reshaped the race entirely. Dutch contender Riejanne Markus pushed to the front, chased by Spain’s Margarita Victoria “Mavi” García Cañellas, New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black, Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier, and Canada’s Vallieres Mill.

In the closing kilometers, Mill made a daring move, only to be overtaken by García Cañellas. But the Canadian refused to give in, regaining her lead after the final cobblestone section and powering to victory — a tactical and emotional triumph that cemented her name in UCI history.