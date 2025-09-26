Democratic Green Party Holds Eastern Congress,  Inaugurates New Party Office in Rwamagana

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) successfully held its Eastern Province Congress today, 26th September 2025, in Rwamagana District, marking a significant milestone following the completion of all district congresses across the province.

The event was attended by party members, leaders, and supporters from across the Eastern Province, and was graced by international guests from Kenya, Sweden, Denmark, Serbia, and Madagascar, who joined in solidarity to celebrate the shared values of the global Green ideology.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Frank Habineza, the Party President, emphasized the importance of grassroots mobilization and regional engagement as the party continues to grow across Rwanda. During the event, Dr. Habineza officially inaugurated the DGPR’s new party office in Rwamagana District, a move seen as a strategic step in strengthening the party’s presence and accessibility in the region.

The international guests expressed their excitement and support for the DGPR’s achievements, noting that the opening of the party office is a symbolic and practical demonstration of political growth and territorial engagement. They also highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in advancing the Green ideology globally.