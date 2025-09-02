DRC Rebel Leader Says Trump’s Influence May Not Solve Congo Crisis

Kigali – The coordinator or the Congolese AFC-M23 rebel movement Corneille Nangaa has dismissed the idea that U.S. President Donald Trump could provide a lasting solution to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) political and security crisis, saying the country’s challenges go far beyond mineral exploitation.

Speaking at a media briefing in Goma, capital of North Kiv, Nangaa said Trump is respected globally because of his power, but insisted that Congo’s problems are rooted in governance failures, not resources.

“Trump is the President of the United States, and everyone seems to fear him. He has his own way of governing. But I don’t know whether he or his advisers see Congo’s crisis as a business opportunity,” Nangaa said.

He accused DRC President Félix Tshisekedi of seeking foreign backing to cling to power, even at the cost of the country’s sovereignty.

“Tshisekedi went to beg him, saying: I will give you the whole of Congo for free, so that you help me stay in power. That cannot solve the problem,” Nangaa remarked.

‘Congo Is a Non-Existent State’

The opposition leader painted a bleak picture of the DRC, pointing to widespread looting in Katanga, violence in Ituri, and severe poverty in regions such as Mbuji-Mayi. He also criticized the capital city.

“Kinshasa is the dirtiest city of all. Even the aid given to help those affected by war is looted,” he said.

According to Nangaa, Congo’s collapse is not about minerals but about governance and justice.

“Even if they take all the minerals, there will still be Congolese people suffering from discrimination, hunger, and violence. Our problems are people dying in Ituri, people enslaved in Katanga, and people starving in Mbuji-Mayi. These are the issues we must solve,” he stressed.

Warning on 30,000 Troop Offensive

Earlier, in a formal statement delivered before the Q&A, Nangaa accused Tshisekedi of tearing up the Doha peace agreement signed in July 2025 and of choosing war over dialogue. He said Kinshasa’s coalition forces had launched fresh offensives across eastern Congo in violation of the ceasefire.

“Combat aircraft, drones, and over 30,000 men are being used to carry out this dirty work. Tshisekedi and his regime want to convince by cannons what they refuse to discuss at the table. They hope to drown in blood the legitimate aspirations of a people who only ask to live free, secure, and in dignity,” Nangaa said.

He warned that these actions had created “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis” and accused the government of betraying the peace process brokered in Doha. AFC/M23, he said, remained committed to dialogue but would not hesitate to defend civilians.

Criticism of Tshisekedi

Nangaa sharply attacked Tshisekedi’s leadership, saying he dismantled the Congolese army (FARDC), weakened the judiciary, and rules without legitimacy.

“The FARDC is no longer an army. Congo’s justice system does not work; Tshisekedi uses it however he wants. The current regime is illegitimate because he never won the elections. We accuse him of being a thief, a liar, and a conman. I am one of those he deceived,” he said.

He further accused Tshisekedi of excluding sections of the population from their rights.

“Our problem is that he thinks some Congolese have no rights. That is unacceptable,” Nangaa said.

On Trump’s Role

While acknowledging Trump’s influence, Nangaa said U.S. power cannot resolve Congo’s deep-seated challenges.

“Yes, Trump is a powerful man, but I personally have no problem with his power. I am fighting for my rights and the rights of Congolese people. Even if he tried to use his strength, it would not solve much,” he said.

Nangaa insisted that he and his supporters would not be forced back into exile despite pressure.

“My colleagues and I have said we will never go back into exile, we are tired. We came back home and we will remain here. Those who think we will leave, where do they want us to go?” he asked.

WATCH FULL VIDEO OF PRESS CONFERENCE