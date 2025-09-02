AFC-M23 Rebels Recommits To Peace But Ominously Warns Of Readiness For War

The Congo River Alliance (AFC-M23) conference held in Goma on Monday, can be read as many things, but primarily, it was the rebel movement’s message signalling to the International Community, that peace negotiations had stalled, and a warning to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president, Felix Tshisekedi, that that there would be a response in kind, to any further offensives against AFC-M23 positions.

The Nairobi process, the Luanda process, the EAC (East African Community)-SADC (Southern African Development Community) process, now the Doha process, supported by the American peace process, all foundering on what AFC-M23 calls a “crime against peace,” perpetrated they say, by Felix Tshisekedi.

“We regret, we are obliged to inform the Congolese people and the entire International Community of the widespread violation of the ceasefire on all front lines by the tyrannical regime in Kinshasa, thereby definitively trampling point II, of the Declaration of Principles, signed in Doha on July 19th 2025” announced the rebel movement’s Political Coordinator, Corneille Nangaa, who together with AFC-M23 President, Bertrand Bisimwa, presided over the press conference.

Much rested on the agreement signed in Doha, said Nangaa. “This agreement was by no means a mere diplomatic formality. Rather, it embodies the promise of a reconciled Congo, a permanent ceasefire that would be respected, release of prisoners, unjustly held and a clear path towards lasting peace.”

The movement accuses Tshisekedi’s government of “widespread attacks on all fronts,” including bombings, which they say rather than cease as stiputlated in the agreement, have increased instead.

“Since July 16th 2025, the coalition forces of the tyrannical Kinshasa regime (FARDC [Congolese army], FNDB [Burundi army], FDLR [armed group of genocidal Rwandan fugitives], Wazalendo, Imbonerakure [Burundi genocidal militia]) led by Mr Felix Tshisekedi, have trampled underfoot all efforts by the International Community, and the United States of America (USA), to achieve peaceful and lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict in DRC.”

The brunt of the failure to achieve peace is born not by the combatants, says Nangaa, but by ordinary civilians, especially the most vulnerable, women, children and the elderly, who are forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. “A regime that violates a permanent ceasefire, is a regime that violets the right to life itself.”

The agreements, whether mediated by the Americans or the Qataris, says AFC-M23, were instigated by Tshisekedi himself, when he turned his back on the regional processes of Luanda, Nairobi, East Africa-SADC, precisely because these stipulated a negotiated settlement, where he preferred a military solution.

“We recall only too well that following multiple setbacks suffered by FARDC and their genocidal coalition, it was Mr Felix Tshisekedi himself who implored international partners and the United States of America to initiate and accompany the parties in order to reach a political resolution to the current crisis. You will recall his comings and goings, to Washington.