Dutch Flag Flies High in Kigali as Megan Arens Wins UCI Junior Time Trial

With a smile that never faded, Megan Arens of the Netherlands claimed victory in the 2025 UCI World Championships Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial in Kigali. Arens completed the 13.4 km course in 20 minutes and 48 seconds, sealing her first world title.

Exhausted after crossing the finish line, Arens dropped to the ground but quickly rose with a cheerful smile as spectators cheered her on.

“I really worked hard for this though it was a little bit stressfull. I didnt expect this but I keep my mind in focus even when I didn’t know where to go,” Arens said in a media interview and noted that she is going to prepare for more trials.

Arens, who completed her High School this year said there was not enough time to concentrate and train but she was glad to also be accompanied by her father and mother at the Kigali UCI- rated event.

Other Winners:

Arens was followed by Paula Ostiz Taco of Spain, who finished in second place and shed tears of joy upon receiving her silver medal. In third, Oda Auna Gissinger of Norway secured bronze with a strong performance.

The race also highlighted other determined efforts. Alexandra Safiri of Cyprus put up a strong fight on the steep uphill sections, while Nigeria’s Divine Ogbe powered through the course in a jersey proudly printed with her national flag colors of green and white.

All Photos: Moses Niyonzima