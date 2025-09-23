Netherlands Sweeps Day 3 At 2025 UCI World Championships

3
Another Dutch rider has zipped a world championship on Day 3 of the 2025 UCI World Championships happening in Kigali, Rwanda.
Coming from a cycling family, Michiel Mouris clocked 29:07.61 to claim the Junior Men’s Individual Time Trial in a contested championship by the Belgians and British.
Coming from the winds, Mouris beat a promising young American cyclist Beckam Drake who had clocked 29:21.16, raising hopes of Americans winning.
He said: “It was really difficult, of course, and I tried to start, but it was really a long line,” he said. This was a dream come true for the Dutch team in Kigali.
Earlier in the women’s category, Megan Arens (Netherlands) also claimed victory in the 2025 UCI World Championships Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial in Kigali. Arens completed the 13.4 km course in 20 minutes and 48 seconds, sealing her first world title.
How It Went Down:
Drake clocked 29.21.16, putting up a spectacular finish time despite facing competitive riders from Belgium and Sweden.
He is part of the USA Cycling team that participated in the third day of the global competition happening in Kigali, Rwanda.
Drake displaced the Swedish rider, Vilgot Reinhold, who held the hot seat for quite some time until it was snatched, and the former honorably saluted him to it.
The hot seat was later scooped by Belgian rider Seff Van Kerckhove, who was also replaced by Michiel Mouris, a former European Champ who made time on the final rise at the Kimihurura cobbledstone road climb.
Mouris’s action changed table leaders, displacing four players as the top list ranked with his name first, followed by Ashlin Barry (USA), Kerckhove, and Drake in the fourth place.
Apparently, the Americans had a good day as two of the riders held positions in the top ten, but the British riders – Dylan Sage Dutch riders wanted a piece of it.
Among the top three who contended for the title (on finishing time) was Reinhold, who retained the second place for some good time until he was displaced to the 8th position.
All Photos: Moses Niyonzima