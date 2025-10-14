M23 Rebels and Kinshasa Government Sign Ceasefire Agreement in Qatar

Doha, Qatar — The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and representatives of the M23 rebel group, operating under the banner of the Congo River Alliance, have formally agreed to a ceasefire, marking a significant step toward ending years of conflict in eastern Congo.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, establishes a joint monitoring and verification mechanism to oversee the ceasefire’s implementation.

The new structure includes delegates from both parties and international observers from Qatar, the United States, the African Union, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) through its MCVE mechanism, and the United Nations Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

Qatar, which has been mediating talks between the warring sides since mid-2024, hailed the move as a “major milestone” in the Doha peace process, aimed at achieving lasting stability in the volatile North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

The establishment of the monitoring mechanism follows the prisoner exchange and release agreement signed a month earlier between Kinshasa and the M23, which had been viewed as a confidence-building measure to pave the way for broader negotiations.

According to the Doha Declaration of Principles, signed on July 19, 2025, both sides committed to an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians, and engagement in inclusive political dialogue addressing the root causes of the conflict.

By formalizing this ceasefire, the DRC government reaffirmed its determination to end hostilities and restore peace in the eastern region. Officials in Kinshasa said the agreement “reflects a clear commitment to the security of civilians and the unity of the nation.”

International partners, including the United States and the African Union, welcomed the accord, describing it as a critical foundation for a comprehensive peace deal that could finally end one of Africa’s longest-running insurgencies.

The Doha peace process remains under close supervision by Qatar’s mediation team, with follow-up meetings expected in the coming weeks to assess compliance and lay the groundwork for a permanent political settlement.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi, Kenya, ex-DRC President Joseph Kabila is this Tuesday also convening a controversial conference of the country’s political opposition. Dozens of delegates are attending, but unclear if the M23-AFC is involved.