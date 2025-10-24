Rwanda’s Senate is Now 50-50 Gender Balanced

President Paul Kagame has tasked the new and first-ever fully gender-balanced Senate to deliver more than oversight and get involved in resolving the Rwanda-DRC conflict that affects the nation’s development.

Kagame was officiating the swearing-in of six recently appointed Senators who will be joining 20 other members of the Senate to make a historical 26-member Senate comprised of 50% women representation (13 men and 13 women).

Before the end of a four-term ended on October 22nd, female Senate representation was at 53.8%, maintaining Rwanda’s status as a global leader in women’s political participation.

The Rwanda Senate (Sena) is the Upper Chamber of the Parliament of Rwanda, and its primary role is to serve as a stabilizing and oversight body, ensuring that legislation and government actions adhere to the fundamental principles of the Constitution.

After accepting their oaths to these roles, Kagame challenged the Senators on their defined roles (of oversight) and said that Rwanda has two problems (internal ones to attain rapid growth and external ones caused by the current regional conflict) which the lawmakers need to address.

“We have two problems. We are held accountable for our own problems but also the problems of others. When a neighbor makes a mistake and causes problems, the blame is on Rwanda, and we are the ones to be answerable,” Kagame said.

“This is another issue that you (Senators) have to respond to, work in extraordinary ways taking into consideration this problem of having to address our own and others’ problems,” Kagame said.

Challenged to Action:

The Head of State stated that considering the history of the regional conflict, Senators have to play their part in solving the regional crisis instead of sitting back and whining about it in reports and discussions.

“We have witnessed this in our history, and it is not new. We are the ones to confront it, and this cannot derail us from the path of growth, self-reliance, and reaching where we want to be,” Kagame said.

“This requires due diligence, a lot of effort, which we don’t have, but most important of all is the power from the heart, power of willingness which some may think doesn’t exist but for us, we have to use this power appropriately,” Kagame added.

He also explained that Rwanda and its people have a right to existence and will not beg anyone for that right, and stated that:

“It is better to confront than beg. You always have to be confrontational. Look at a person in the eyes and tell them what you have to say to them,” he said.

Kagame noted that there is nothing to lose since all people are humans like Rwandans and thus the Senators have to do their job right if they are to be considered as leaders who have served their country well.

He said: “Our policies often look good on paper, in documents. But the most essential thing is ensuring that these well-crafted ideas are implemented. They must not remain just written documents. People must constantly ask why actions that were urgent and had resources allocated to them, even if limited, were not implemented as they should have been.”

“Our drive and commitment must lead us to act swiftly, do the right things and to hold those who fail to fulfill their responsibilities accountable. Answers must be provided so that mistakes are not repeated.”

“Many of the things Rwanda goes through are difficult. Some challenges are internal, others come from outside. Even when a neighbour makes a mistake and causes a problem, Rwanda is the one that pays the price and is held accountable. That is our burden.”

“You must be fully aware of this, and let it shape the way you work, not in the ordinary, day-to-day manner of those who are not affected by such challenges. We face a double burden: we are held accountable for our own actions, and also for those of others.”

“That is the reality. Rather than sit back and complain, we must draw strength from within ourselves to confront and overcome these challenges.”

