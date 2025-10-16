Kagame Mourns Deceased Kenyan Politician Raila Odinga

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame has expressed his profound sorrow following the announcement of the passing of veteran Kenyan politician, the Right Honourable Raila Odinga.

In a post on the social media platform X, President Kagame extended his condolences on behalf of the Rwandan people and himself.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, to my brother President [William Ruto], and to the people of Kenya on the passing of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” the post read.

Kagame paid tribute to Odinga’s significant legacy, highlighting his “lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa.” The Rwandan leader affirmed that this legacy “will be remembered for generations to come.”

In a show of solidarity, President Kagame concluded his message by stating that Rwanda stands with the “government and people of Kenya during this time of national mourning.”