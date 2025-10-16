Home NewsRegionalKagame Mourns Deceased Kenyan Politician Raila Odinga
Regional

Kagame Mourns Deceased Kenyan Politician Raila Odinga

by Fred Mwasa
written by Fred Mwasa

In March 2024, President Kagame met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and exchanged on various issues of regional and continental interest. They have met several time times previously

KIGALI – President Paul Kagame has expressed his profound sorrow following the announcement of the passing of veteran Kenyan politician, the Right Honourable Raila Odinga.

In a post on the social media platform X, President Kagame extended his condolences on behalf of the Rwandan people and himself.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, to my brother President [William Ruto], and to the people of Kenya on the passing of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga,” the post read.

Kagame paid tribute to Odinga’s significant legacy, highlighting his “lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa.” The Rwandan leader affirmed that this legacy “will be remembered for generations to come.”

In a show of solidarity, President Kagame concluded his message by stating that Rwanda stands with the “government and people of Kenya during this time of national mourning.”

You may also like

M23 Rebels and Kinshasa Government Sign Ceasefire Agreement...

Kagame , AMA Officials Review Progress to Accelerate...

Rwanda to Tshisekedi: ‘We Will Not Take Part...

Rwanda Strongly Rejects Accusations by “Empty Drum” President...

In Tanzania, Rayon Sports fans Fined Over Rwf...

32 Burundians Acquire Rwandan Citizenship

DR Congo Now Takes in Over 20% of...

RDF Gives Bicycles to Local Leaders in Mozambique

AFC-M23 Rebels Recommits To Peace But Ominously Warns...

RPF Party Reaffirms Solidarity with Uganda’s NRM, Hails...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibom güncel girişholiganbet girişvaycasino girişjojobet canlı casinojojobetcasibom güncel girişbets10