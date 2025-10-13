Rwanda Opens New Trade Corridors with Saudi Arabia-Funded 150Km Roads

Kigali — Saudi Arabia, through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening cooperation with Rwanda through the financing of key transport infrastructure projects, as three major roads covering more than 150 kilometres were officially inaugurated this past week.

Represented by Mohammed Al-Shammari, SFD’s Director General of Africa Operations, the Saudi delegation joined Rwanda’s State Minister for Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, and other senior government officials in the inauguration ceremonies held across multiple districts.

The newly completed roads include Rukomo–Nyagatare (73 km) in the Eastern Province, Huye–Kitabi (53 km) in the Southern Province, and Rubengera–Gisiza (25 km) in the Western Province.

The Saudi Fund for Development financed the three road projects through development loans worth $42 million, comprising $15 million for the Nyagatare–Base–Rukomo Road, $14 million for the Huye–Kitabi Road, and $13 million for the Rubengera–Gisiza Road.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader development cooperation agenda across Africa, focusing on infrastructure, energy, and social services.

Together, the roads mark a significant milestone in Rwanda’s efforts to enhance internal connectivity and promote regional trade.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the projects were jointly implemented with development partners to boost economic growth, create employment, and improve livelihoods.

The roads have already generated over 2,475 jobs and are expected to benefit more than three million residents through better access to markets, health facilities, and schools.

SFD said the new roads aim to facilitate access to essential services, enhance road safety, and strengthen trade and economic exchanges within Rwanda and the wider region.

The Fund emphasized that such infrastructure is essential for supporting Rwanda’s Vision 2050 goals and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since 1976, the Saudi Fund for Development has provided Rwanda with 13 development loans worth over $160 million, financing 12 major projects and programs in sectors including transport, health, and water.

The latest collaboration reflects the two countries’ growing partnership in sustainable development and infrastructure modernization.