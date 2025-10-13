Rwanda to Tshisekedi: ‘We Will Not Take Part in Your Amateurish Political Comedy’

Kigali — Rwanda has again sharply dismissed remarks and overtures from Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, with Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stating that Kigali has no interest in participating in what he described as an improvised political comedy aimed at misleading uninformed Congolese and international audiences.

In a length post on X (formerly Twitter), Nduhungirehe declared that President Tshisekedi “can wait until the Greek calends,” an idiom meaning forever.

The Minister also added that Rwanda will not engage in what he called “a commedia dell’arte improvisée” — an Italian term referring to a form of improvised theatrical comedy.

“He can wait until the Greek calends, because Rwanda is really not interested in taking part in this improvised commedia dell’arte, intended for the uninformed Congolese and international audience,” Nduhungirehe wrote.

Nduhungirehe was, for the second time, responding to a speech made by the Congolese leader last week at the Global Gateway Forum 2025 in Brussels. Tshisekedi took the podium of an international investment event, to directly accuse President Kagame, who was in th audience of being the one causing insecurity in his country, and asked for direct talks.

The foreign minister went on to turn the tables on President Tshisekedi, saying it is instead the international mediators — not Rwanda — who are waiting for the Congolese leader to take responsibility for several stalled peace and regional integration processes.

“It is rather the American mediator who is still waiting for President Tshisekedi to reverse his decision to reject the Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF), which had been approved by the Congolese delegation in Washington on October 3, 2025,” Nduhungirehe said.

He further noted that the Qatari mediator continues to await meaningful progress from Kinshasa in the Doha peace process, where the DRC has been accused of obstruction.

In his strongly worded remarks, Ambassador Nduhungirehe accused President Tshisekedi of violating the ceasefire through aerial attacks and drone strikes, and of targeting civilians in eastern DRC, including Banyamulenge and Congolese Tutsi communities.

He also called on Kinshasa to neutralize the genocidal FDLR militia, cease collaboration with sanctioned Wazalendo groups, and end hate speech and belligerent rhetoric against Rwanda.

“It is the mediators, the parties to both peace processes, and the international community who are still waiting for President Tshisekedi to stop violating the ceasefire with his fighter jets and attack drones, to cease attacks on Banyamulenge villages and other Congolese Tutsi, and to stop working with criminal militias under sanctions,” he said.

Nduhungirehe added that Tshisekedi’s alleged use of mercenaries and his inflammatory discourse against Rwanda are in violation of international law.

The minister’s statement comes amid renewed tension between Kigali and Kinshasa following the Democratic Republic of Congo’s unilateral withdrawal from the newly approved Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF) — an international initiative endorsed key global players.

Rwanda’s response, though couched in diplomatic language, amounts to a categorical rejection of any engagement on Tshisekedi’s terms, signaling that Kigali views the Congolese leader’s actions as political theatrics rather than genuine efforts toward peace or cooperation.