Bank of Kigali Boosts Agriculture and Livestock Sector with Expanded Investment

The Bank of Kigali (BK) PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Rwanda’s agriculture and livestock sector—one of the backbone pillars of the national economy—through a five-year financing program launched in 2023 with a budget of Rwf 200 million.

According to BK, half of the allocated funds have already been disbursed over the past three years, with loans worth Rwf 102 million supporting farmers and livestock keepers across the country.

The bank remains confident that the remaining Rwf 100 million will be fully invested over the next three years, further stimulating development and creating jobs for Rwandans.

Transformative Impact on Farmers:

Alexis Bizimana, Head of Agribusiness at BK, said the program has significantly transformed the lives of many beneficiaries.

He highlighted that all loans disbursed last year went to first-time borrowers, demonstrating BK’s growing reach in supporting new entrants in the sector.

“About 44% of the loans contribute directly to food security, while 52% have created new jobs—each employing at least two to three people,” Bizimana said.

“These results show strong returns on investment, and we aim to continue sharing these benefits with our clients nationwide.”

One of the success stories is Elias Uzabakiriho, a prominent potato seed multiplier in Nyamagabe District.

Since 2007, he has progressively worked with BK, growing his business with multiple loans that enabled him to expand production and logistics capacity.

“BK first supported me with Rwf 23 million, which I paid back. Then they gave me Rwf 96 million, and later Rwf 70 million, which I am completing soon,” Uzabakiriho explained.

“They even helped me acquire a Fuso truck, and now they are assisting me in securing a 35-ton Howo truck to improve transportation efficiency. Today, I’m also using a new Rwf 130 million agricultural loan for further expansion.”

Uzabakiriho now earns more than Rwf 100 million annually, a testament to the impact of accessible financing for rural entrepreneurs.

BK Client’s Projects Outreach:

Inspired by these achievements, BK CEO Dr. Diane Karusisi led a two-day field tour from November 26–27 across Muhanga, Huye, and Nyaruguru Districts.

The visit aimed to observe client projects on the ground, assess performance, and strengthen partnerships with businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, and other key sectors.

In Nyaruguru, Dr. Karusisi visited the Brown Plantations tea factory in Kibeho to observe the full processing chain from tea fields to the final product. She commended clients for their role in driving local development and assured them of BK’s continued support.

“We gain great motivation when we visit you and witness the real impact of your work,” Karusisi told bank clients from Huye, Nyaruguru, Gisagara, Nyanza, and Nyamagabe.

“Your activities contribute significantly to national development, and we are committed to improving the services we provide.”

Dr. Karusisi also announced that BK is upgrading its electronic loan management system to speed up loan processing and improve transparency.

“The new system will allow us to track loan requests more efficiently and set clear timelines for processing. When we return, you will see that this issue has been resolved,” she said.

Strong Financial Support in 2025:

In 2025 alone, BK provided more than Rwf 15 billion in loans to clients across Muhanga, Huye, and Nyaruguru. These investments have helped expand businesses, create jobs, and contribute to economic growth in the Southern Province.

BK’s continued financing signals its long-term commitment to empowering farmers, agribusiness owners, and rural communities—making agriculture not just a livelihood but a sustainable engine for Rwanda’s development.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today