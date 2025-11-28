Home » Reserve Force Chief Engages Reservists on Welfare and Security
Reserve Force Chief Engages Reservists on Welfare and Security

by Daniel Sabiiti
by Daniel Sabiiti

The Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) Chief of Staff of the Reserve Force, Major General Alex Kagame, met with reservists from Kamonyi, Muhanga, and Ruhango districts in the Southern Province to address their concerns and provide updates on RDF projects for their development and welfare.

This meeting is part of a nationwide effort to improve communication between Reserve Force leadership and reservists.

The most recent meeting, of the same kind, was held with Reservists in the Northern province, where the group was urged to organize themselves into cooperatives as a pathway to improving their livelihoods and accessing government support more effectively.

In the Southern province, Major General Kagame praised the reservists for their discipline and community involvement.

He acknowledged the limited resources for reservist projects but assured fair distribution. He encouraged reservists to form cooperatives for better access to RDF projects and emphasized the importance of collective organization for sustainable support.

Maj. Gen. Kagame highlighted the role of reservists as role models in their communities and urged them to uphold discipline, integrity, and accountability. He advised against spreading misinformation on social media and emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality in military matters.

He also urged reservists to continue safeguarding national security in their communities and to be vigilant partners in maintaining peace and stability.

