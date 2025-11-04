China International Import Expo Benefiting Rwanda Exporters

Rwanda marks its 8th participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), continuing its engagement since the inaugural edition in 2018.

This year, Rwanda is showcasing a diverse selection of high-quality products, including coffee, tea, chili, natural honey, macadamia nuts, and handcrafts, reflecting the expanding range of Rwandan exports to the Chinese market.

The protocol for the export of Rwanda’s avocados to China is also expected to be signed soon, further broadening the variety of Rwandan products available to Chinese consumers.

The CIIE offers Rwanda an important platform to promote trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange, highlighting the country’s transformation and economic prospects.

This year’s participation takes place against the backdrop of growing collaboration between Rwanda and China in trade, investment, and industrial development, guided by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China—Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Rwandan coffee and chili are already widely recognized in China for their distinctive flavor and natural quality, with growing sales on e-commerce platforms.

As a result of increasing exports, Rwanda’s trade with China rose from USD 35 million in 2019 to USD 160.6 million in 2024, representing a 358.86% increase over the six-year period.

Currently, China is Rwanda’s leading source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with investments totaling USD 460 million in 2024 across various sectors, including manufacturing, real estate, agro-processing, and mining.

The CIIE has created valuable opportunities for Rwandan businesses to access the Chinese market, particularly smallholder farmers and women-led cooperatives.

Through trade partnerships established at the expo, Rwandan producers have increased exports, supported household incomes, and generated new employment.

These exchanges not only improve local livelihoods but also deepen the growing economic partnership between Rwanda and China.

James Kimonyo, Ambassador of Rwanda to the People’s Republic of China said that the CIIE has proven to be an invaluable platform for Rwandan enterprises, especially smallholder farmers and women—led cooperatives, providing access to the Chinese market.

Kimonyo stated that over the previous editions, Rwandan brands, particularly in coffee, tea, and honey, have established important trade partnerships that contribute to income generation and job creation in Rwanda.

“Each product showcased represents a value chain benefiting local communities.

“When Chinese consumers enjoy Rwandan coffee or honey, they are supporting families and entrepreneurs in Rwanda’s rural areas. This is the shared prosperity we strive to achieve,” Kimonyo said.

As Rwanda embarks on its 8th appearance at the CIIE, with more than T5 brands represented, it reaffirms its commitment to enhancing economic and cultural ties with China and to showcasing the best of Rwanda to the international community.