Repatriating Burundian Refugees Share Decade-Long Life Lessons Learned From Rwanda

Rwanda has repatriated a new group of 115 Burundian refugees, many of whom expressed excitement and optimism as they prepared to restart their lives back home after spending ten years acquiring social and economic skills in Rwanda.

The group consists of 58 households—52 households (107 individuals) from Mahama Refugee Camp in Kirehe District and 6 households (8 individuals) from Kigali and other urban areas.

They were escorted by the UNHCR, Police, and officials of the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) and Local government to cross through the Nemba border between Rwanda and Burundi on November 25.

This latest movement is part of ongoing voluntary repatriation efforts coordinated by the Government of Rwanda, Burundi, and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Angelique, a mother of three who came to Rwanda as a teenager, said that life in Rwanda has enabled her to create a family but also learn how to live in a peaceful and facilitated community and look to a bright future back home.

“All my children received a free education, accessible, and affordable healthcare which I will miss in Rwanda and will return in the future to thank the Rwandan community, especially doctors who care for us,” she said.

Another female refugee, Aziza, who arrived in Rwanda as an adult, said that life in the camp community enabled her to learn life skills such as tailoring and making handicrafts, which she will bank on to make a fresh start back home.

Patrick, who arrived in Rwanda at age 10, said that he has grown to be a self-reliant adult with a secondary school education and trade or business skills which he learned while in Mahama camp.

While most returning refugees were excited and energized to speak about their ten-year experience in Rwanda, some remain adamant to speak and others, especially the elderly and physically disabled, said they were fatigued by the about 6-hour bus trip they made from Kirehe to Bugesera district to cross the Nemba border.

Officials said the returnees were facilitated with transportation and support to ensure a smooth transition as they reintegrate into their communities in Burundi.

With today’s repatriation, the total number of Burundian refugees who have voluntarily returned home from Rwanda since August 27, 2020, has reached 30,907.

Rwanda continues to host 52,862 Burundian refugees, the majority—42,421—living in Mahama Refugee Camp, one of the largest refugee settlements in the region. The remaining refugees reside in Kigali and other urban areas, where many participate in community-based programs and livelihood activities.

Officials reiterated Rwanda’s commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and voluntary nature of all repatriation processes, while continuing to support those who remain in the country.

All Photos by: Daniel Sabiiti

