DGPR Pushes Green Ideology Education In Southern Rwanda

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has returned to the Southern Province with a fresh campaign aimed at strengthening members’ understanding of the party’s core ideology of green growth and sustainable development.

The latest outreach follows DGPR’s mid-November drive to establish new grassroots and district-level leadership structures across the province.

In Gisagara District, DGPR Commissioner General, Senator Mugisha Alexis—representing Party President Dr. Frank Habineza—officially launched the meeting and opened training sessions for local members. Participants received training on the party’s ideology, its political journey, and its achievements since entering Rwanda’s political landscape.

“The training aims to strengthen members’ understanding of our core principles, enhance grassroots organization, and empower local leaders to contribute effectively to the party’s growth,” Mugisha said.

DGPR’s Democratic Green Vision emphasizes democracy, rule of law, constitutional governance, equitable distribution of national resources, and environmental protection. The party envisions a Rwanda where citizens enjoy improved quality of life, health, education, economic opportunity, and prosperity rooted in ecological sustainability.

Mugisha also underscored the need for unity among party members and highlighted the importance of party symbols, colors, and greetings as identifiers across the country.

The party’s manifesto seeks to balance DGPR’s foundational green politics with broader economic and governance priorities. Assistant Economic Commissioner Ingabire Yvonne urged members—particularly women and youth—to actively support this agenda and drive the party’s contribution to the national green growth strategy.

After the successful engagements in Gisagara, DGPR continued its outreach in Nyaruguru District on December 7, where members warmly received national leaders.

Through its campaign across six of the Southern Province’s eight districts, the party has also encouraged the use of social media platforms to attract new followers to the green political movement—while issuing strict caution against online misconduct.

At the Nyaruguru and Gisagara sessions, Communication Commission Secretary, Juliet Batsinda reminded members to use media and social media platforms responsibly to promote the party’s message, protection of Rwanda’s image while staying alert to the dangers of its misuse and misinformation.

Batsinda reminded members that spreading false information, engaging in illegal online activities, or using digital spaces for personal publicity could amount to criminal offenses and damage both the party and the nation.

By equipping members with knowledge and skills, DGPR aims to boost public awareness and civic engagement ahead of the 2029 presidential elections. Senator Mugisha said member participation has been high and voluntary across districts.

“This outreach has increased members’ appreciation of the party’s agenda,” he noted. “Their participation in grassroots elections has been high, and we have hopes that new party officials will carry on the development agenda through innovation.”

Since entering Parliament in 2018, the DGPR has worked to build its identity as a principled political alternative centered on green development, democratic reforms, and non-violence.

With one representative in the Rwanda Senate and two Members of Parliament in the Lower Chamber of Deputies, the recent congresses reaffirm the party’s intention to strengthen its national role—and its commitment to contest future elections solely through the ballot box.

