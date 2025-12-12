Democratic Green Party Optimistic of Growing Support After Kigali Outreach

The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has taken its countrywide outreach campaign to the City of Kigali, where party leaders expressed confidence that the initiative will translate into increased ballot support in the next presidential elections.

Over the past months, DGPR has conducted similar outreach assemblies across all provinces, aimed at educating members on the party’s green growth ideology while simultaneously organizing internal elections to replace outgoing leaders who recently completed their five-year term in office.

In Kigali, the party held meetings in Gasabo and Nyarugenge districts and is expected to continue the exercise in Kicukiro district this Saturday. Later this month, DGPR will head to the rural districts of Huye and Nyamagabe, completing its outreach in all 30 districts nationwide.

“At the political level, we can say that the party has achieved its objective of creating awareness and increasing popularity, which gives us confidence that we will secure more votes in the next presidential race,” said DGPR Commissioner General, Senator Alexis Mugisha.

Mugisha noted that the party has successfully trained its members and elected new leaders who have strengthened DGPR’s presence at the district level. He said this has been achieved through the establishment of administrative offices using internally mobilized funds, with some members even donating their own houses for party activities.

He added that the party’s broader plan is to establish a permanent presence at sector and cell levels to reach more citizens and deepen grassroots engagement.

According to Mugisha, the nationwide training sessions have also helped build basic knowledge of the party’s agenda, a development he believes will spark increased membership enrollment in the near future.

Some of the newly elected party leaders described the internal elections as free and fair, saying the skills gained during the training will enable them to advance the party’s development-focused agenda effectively.

“With leaders at the grassroots level, especially in each sector, we will be able to hold party members accountable and assess their participation in community development activities such as Umuganda exercises,” one elected district official said.

