ZIGAMA CSS – Bank for Security Forces Makes Rwf 39bn Profit, Targets 7% Increase

ZIGAMA Credit and Savings Society (ZIGAMA CSS), the primary financial institution serving Rwanda’s defence and security community, has reported a strong financial performance this year, just as with previous years.

It earned net profit of Rwf 39.3 billion, and has set a target to grow that profit by roughly 7% in 2026.

The announcement came during the cooperative’s 41st General Assembly held Thursday at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura.

Members convened to review the society’s performance and endorse the 2026 business plan and the broader 2025–2029 strategic plan.

Presiding over the assembly, the Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, underscored ZIGAMA CSS’s important role in sustaining socio-economic stability for members of Rwanda’s defence and security institutions.

Brigadier General Cooper Mike Mujuni, Vice Chairman of ZIGAMA CSS’s Board of Directors, highlighted progress over the past year and emphasized the Board’s commitment to expanding services, increasing gross income, and raising net profit.

According to the approved business plan, ZIGAMA CSS is targeting a net profit of Rwf 42.2 billion in 2026, up from Rwf 39.3 billion — a roughly 7.4% increase aimed at strengthening the cooperative’s financial base and member benefits.

Delegates also approved governance and welfare-focused resolutions, including a reduction in interest rates for non-commissioned officers, other ranks, and members of various security organs, designed to improve access to credit and enhance member support.

The assembly drew representatives from across the security sector, including the Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Correctional Service, National Intelligence and Security Service, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and Rwanda Forensic Institute.

With a refreshed strategic direction and targeted profit growth, ZIGAMA CSS continues to position itself as a key financial partner for Rwanda’s security forces.

Visited 3 times, 3 visit(s) today