We will seek Power through An Electoral Vote – DGPR President

Karongi, — The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) has revealed intentions to bid for the country’s top leadership strictly through democratic means.

Using its provincial congress in Karongi District on Sunday, DGPR president and Senator, Dr. Frank Habineza underlined the party’s long-standing rejection of violence and its ambition to grow as a national political force.

Addressing hundreds of delegates from across the Western Province, Habineza said the DGPR is preparing to expand its political influence ahead of upcoming national political processes, but emphasized that the party’s path to power will remain rooted in peaceful, lawful electoral participation.

“We remain firmly committed to gaining power only through democratic elections,” Dr. Habineza said in his keynote address.

“The Democratic Green Party of Rwanda will never support, encourage, or associate with anyone attempting to gain power through war, violence, or any undemocratic path.”

His remarks were met with prolonged applause, reinforcing the DGPR’s identity as one of Rwanda’s most vocal advocates for non-violent political competition since its founding in 2009.

Strengthening Grassroots Structures:

Members of the Green Party from all seven districts in the Western Province met in Karongi District for provincial-level elections, which are preceded by training on the party’s development agenda.

The provincial congress focused heavily on strengthening the party’s grassroots machinery—an area the DGPR says is essential if it is to credibly compete for power at the national level.

Delegates spent the day reviewing the party’s contribution to Rwanda’s development and assessing the effectiveness of promoting its green, democratic agenda in communities.

New committees at the cell and sector levels were elected to replace expired mandates, part of what party leaders describe as “building a stronger, more accountable membership base” capable of mobilizing supporters nationwide.

The party recently held similar grassroots elections and structure set-up activities in the Southern Province.

Youth Wing Calls for Constructive Opposition:

Young DGPR members used the congress to promote a message of responsible, solution-oriented opposition. One youth activist reminded delegates that the party strives to challenge government policies through ideas rather than conflict.

“Opposition doesn’t mean fighting the ruling party,” she said. “It means offering honest views, pointing out what may not be serving citizens well, and proposing better, greener, and more sustainable solutions.”

She added that the DGPR continues to support youth-led income-generating projects aligned with Rwanda’s **National Strategy for Transformation (NST2)**, positioning young people as central actors in the party’s long-term political ambitions.

Responsible Social Media:

In its countrywide outreach activities, the party has emphasized the use of social media platforms to win more followers to join the green political agenda, but with caution of non-violence and misuse.

At the Karongi meet, the party warned its members against the misuse of digital platforms, urging members to promote party activities responsibly and safeguard Rwanda’s positive image online.

Party leaders cautioned against spreading false information, engaging in illegal online behavior, or using social media for personal publicity, as it could constitute criminal acts and harm both the party and the country.

Party Repositioning:

Since entering Parliament in 2018, the DGPR has steadily sought to establish itself as a principled political alternative focused on green development, democratic reforms, and non-violence.

With two members in the Senate and Parliament, the Karongi congress reinforced the party’s intention to expand that role—and its readiness to contest the next presidential elections—exclusively through the ballot box.

Dr. Habineza reaffirmed the party’s deep-rooted commitment to democracy, stressing that peaceful competition remains the core of DGPR’s strategy as it strengthens structures and prepares for future electoral challenges.

