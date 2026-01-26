DR Congo Rebels Say They Will Not Withdraw From Any More “Liberated Areas”

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) and the M23 movement have rejected claims that they intend to withdraw from territories under their control in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, dismissing statements by the Congolese army as disinformation aimed at misleading public opinion.

In a statement released Monday evening, the group said it would not pull out of what it calls “liberated areas,” insisting that zones under its administration are experiencing relative stability, restored public services, and improved economic activity.

The statement, signed by AFC spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, said schools are operating normally, public utilities are functioning, and food prices have fallen due to increased agricultural production.

The rebels were responding to announcements by the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) following the group’s withdrawal from the lakeside city of Uvira, which the AFC/M23 described as a voluntary move intended to give peace a chance.

The group said its forces withdrew in full view of the public and media, rejecting claims that the pullout resulted from military pressure.

The AFC/M23 accused government forces and allied militias of committing abuses after taking control of Uvira, including attacks on civilians, targeted violence against members of the Banyamulenge community, and the destruction of homes and places of worship.

It also alleged that authorities cut internet access in the area to conceal renewed fighting and civilian displacement.

The Congolese government has rejected the accusations, saying FARDC forces re-established state authority in Uvira and accusing the M23 of regrouping elsewhere.

Fighting has continued around the city, underscoring the fragility of ongoing peace efforts in eastern Congo.

